NZD/USD sticks gains near mid-0.5900s, over one-week high amid positive risk tone

- NZD/USD gains positive traction for the third straight day amid a softer USD.
- Tuesday’s disappointing US PMIs and a positive risk tone undermine the buck.
- Reduced Fed rate cut bets should help limit the USD losses and cap the major.
The NZD/USD pair attracts follow-through buying for the third successive day on Wednesday and climbs to over a one-week high, around mid-0.5900s during the Asian session amid a modest US Dollar (USD) weakness.
Weaker US PMI prints released on Tuesday indicated that the economic upturn lost momentum at the start of the second quarter. Furthermore, easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East remains supportive of a generally positive tone around the equity markets and undermines the safe-haven buck, which, in turn, is seen benefitting the risk-sensitive Kiwi. That said, hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations help limit the downside for the USD and keep a lid on the NZD/USD pair.
Market participants now seem convinced that the Fed is unlikely to begin its rate-cutting cycle in June and have also scaled back their expectations about the total number of rate cuts in 2024 to less than two, or around 40 basis points. The hawkish outlook, meanwhile, remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and is likely to act as a tailwind for the Greenback. This, in turn, might hold back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the NZD/USD pair and cap the upside.
Investors now look forward to the release of the US Durable Goods Orders for some impetus later during the North American session. The focus, however, will remain glued to the Advance US Q1 GDP print and the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index on Thursday and Friday, respectively. This will influence market expectations about the Fed's future policy decisions, which will drive the USD demand and help in determining the near-term trajectory for the NZD/USD pair.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5946
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|0.5933
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5965
|Daily SMA50
|0.6055
|Daily SMA100
|0.6119
|Daily SMA200
|0.6051
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5949
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5902
|Previous Weekly High
|0.5954
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5851
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6218
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5956
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5931
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.592
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5907
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5881
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.586
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5954
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5975
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6001
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD jumps above 0.6500 after hot Australian CPI data
AUD/USD extended gains and recaptured 0.6500 in Asian trading, following the release of hotter-than-expected Australian inflation data. The Australian CPI rose 1% in QoQ in Q1 against 0.8% forecast, providing extra legs to the Australian Dollar upside.
USD/JPY hangs near 34-year high at 154.88 as intervention risks loom
USD/JPY is sitting at a multi-decade high of 154.88 reached on Tuesday. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the pair as Japan's FX intervention risks loom. Broad US Dollar weakness also caps the upside in the major. US Durable Goods data are next on tap.
Gold price cautious despite weaker US Dollar and falling US yields
Gold retreats modestly after failing to sustain gains despite fall in US Treasury yields, weaker US Dollar. XAU/USD struggles to capitalize following release of weaker-than-expected S&P Global PMIs, fueling speculation about potential Fed rate cuts.
Crypto community reacts as BRICS considers launching stablecoin for international trade settlement
BRICS is intensifying efforts to reduce its reliance on the US dollar after plans for its stablecoin effort surfaced online on Tuesday. Most people expect the stablecoin to be backed by gold, considering BRICS nations have been accumulating large holdings of the commodity.
US versus the Eurozone: Inflation divergence causes monetary desynchronization
Historically there is a very close correlation between changes in US Treasury yields and German Bund yields. This is relevant at the current juncture, considering that the recent hawkish twist in the tone of the Fed might continue to push US long-term interest rates higher and put upward pressure on bond yields in the Eurozone.