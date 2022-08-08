- NZD/USD remains sidelined after rising the most in three weeks the previous day.
- New Zealand Electronic Card Retail Sales improved MoM, dropped on YoY during July.
- Softer US Treasury yields weighed DXY, China trade numbers favored Antipodeans.
- Kiwi bears ignored softer prints of Q3 RBNZ Inflation Expectations with eyes on US CPI for July.
NZD/USD bulls struggle amid mixed retail sales data at home, as well as an absence of major catalysts, after rising the most in three weeks the previous day. That said, the Kiwi pair seesaws around 0.6280-85 during the initial hour of Tuesday’s Asian session.
New Zealand Electronic Card Retail Sales for July rose to -0.2% MoM versus -1.3% market forecasts and downwardly revised 0.0% prior. The yearly figure, however, slumped to -0.5% versus 6.9% expected and 1.9% prior.
It’s worth noting that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) third quarter (Q3) Inflation Expectations eased to 3.07% versus 3.29% prior.
Even so, the Kiwi pair began the key week comprising the US inflation on a front foot amid a softer US dollar, as well as hopes of economic recovery from China.
That said, US Dollar Index (DXY) traced Treasury yields to consolidate Friday’s heavy gains that offered the greenback gauge the first weekly positive in three. That said, the DXY registered a 0.19% daily loss to 106.37 by the end of Monday whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields dropped nearly seven basis points (bps) to 2.75% at the latest, following a 14-bps run-up the previous day.
On the other hand, optimism surrounding China could be witnessed in the July month trade numbers from the dragon nation, as well as the market’s lack of interest in the Sino-American tussles over Taiwan. The dragon nation continues its military drills near the Taiwan border but the US recently signaled no major escalation in the geopolitical risks likely from Beijing. Elsewhere, China’s trade numbers for July. The headline Trade Balance rose to $101.26B versus $90B forecasts and $97.94B. Further details suggest that Exports increased by 18% compared to 15% expected and 17.9% prior whereas the Imports eased to 2.3% compared to 3.7% expected and 1.0% prior.
Amid these plays, Wall Street began Monday’s trading on a firmer footing before closing mixed, which in turn should have challenged the NZD/USD buyers amid hawkish Fed bets.
Given the recently cautious mood in the market, the Kiwi pair may remain sidelined and can witness a pullback should the scheduled second-tier US job numbers print strong outcomes. Forecasts suggest that the second quarter (Q2) US Nonfarm Productivity could improve to -4.6% from -7.3% prior while Unit Labor Costs may ease to 9.5% during the stated period versus 12.6% in previous readings. Furthermore, headlines surrounding Taiwan and Russia will also be important for clear directions.
Technical analysis
Although 20-DMA puts a floor under the short-term NZD/USD downside around 0.6240, a downward sloping resistance line from June 16, close to 0.6335-40 challenges the pair buyers.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6286
|Today Daily Change
|0.0048
|Today Daily Change %
|0.77%
|Today daily open
|0.6238
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6223
|Daily SMA50
|0.6287
|Daily SMA100
|0.647
|Daily SMA200
|0.6642
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6308
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6212
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6353
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6212
|Previous Monthly High
|0.633
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6061
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6249
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6271
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6197
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6157
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6101
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6293
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6349
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6389
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
