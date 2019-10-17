NZD/USD spikes to session tops, further beyond 0.6300 handle

- A subdued USD demand helped the pair to gain some traction.
- Positive trade-related comments provided an additional boost.
The NZD/USD pair jumped around 30 pips and surged past the 0.6300 handle to refresh session tops in the last hour.
Following a brief consolidation during the Asian session, the pair managed to regain some positive traction and was now seen trying to build on the overnight late rebound from two-week lows.
Subdued USD demand supportive
A subdued US Dollar demand, led by weaker sentiment around the US Treasury bond yields amid Fed rate cut expectations, turned out to be one of the key factors extending some support.
The latest disappointment from the US retail sales figures reinforced market expectations that the Fed will again cut interest rates at its upcoming monetary policy meeting on October 29-30.
Data released on Wednesday showed that the US retail sales fell for the first time in seven months in September and fueled fears that manufacturing-led weakness was spreading to the broader economy.
Apart from a modest USD weakness, the pair was further supported by positive trade-related comments from China's Commerce Ministry, saying that we are discussing "Phase 2" of a deal with the US.
It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to capitalize on the positive momentum or meets with some fresh supply at higher levels as traders look forward to second-tier US economic data for a fresh impetus.
Thursday's US economic docket features the release of Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and housing market data, which might produce some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North-American session.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6306
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|0.6291
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6293
|Daily SMA50
|0.6352
|Daily SMA100
|0.6488
|Daily SMA200
|0.6617
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6321
|Previous Daily Low
|0.624
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6355
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6276
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6452
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6249
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6271
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.629
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6247
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6203
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6166
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6328
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6365
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6408
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains capped below 1.11 growth and trade concerns
EUR/USD is drifting off the highs and trades below 1.11. Weak US data on Wednesday weighs on the dollar and souring US-Sino relations weigh on sentiment.
GBP/USD falls below 1.28 as DUP casts doubts about the Brexit deal
GBP/UDS is trading below 1.28, down on the day. The DUP has issued a statement rejecting critical elements of the deal. UK PM Johnson continues negotiating with lawmakers in London and finalizing details in Brussels ahead of today's EU Summit.
USD/JPY: stuck in a range above mid-108.00s pivotal point
The pair was seen consolidating the recent gains to over two-month tops. The near-term bias might have already shifted in favour of bullish traders.
Gold: Under pressure in Asia, $1,477 is key support
Gold created an inside bar candle on Wednesday, signaling indecision in the market. A break below the candle's low of $1,477 would put the bears in a commanding position.
US Retail Sales: Reports of their death have been greatly exaggerated
Retail sales unexpectedly fell in September for the first time in seven months and the GDP component control group was flat, eliciting concerns that the manufacturing contraction might be starting to damage the far larger consumer sector.