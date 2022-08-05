NZD/USD slips back near intraday low around 0.6290 as DXY strengthens, US NFP eyed

- NZD/USD has failed to defend its intraday low after a modest pullback.
- Fed policymaker has painted a hawkish picture for the rest of the year.
- Kiwi’s downbeat employment data could backfire later.
The NZD/USD has slipped back to its intraday low at around 0.6286 after a mild pullback. The US dollar index (DXY) is advancing higher right from the opening tick. On a broader note, the asset corrected to near 0.6280 after facing barricades above 0.6310 in the late New York session. A less confident rally above 0.6310 as an attempt to surpass the two-day high has bolstered the odds of further correction ahead.
The DXY is gaining strength as the Federal Reserve (Fed) policymaker has painted a hawkish picture ahead. Cleveland Fed President Loretta J. Mester, on Thursday, cited that the policy tightening measures should not be halted by the Fed without recording downward signs in the inflation rate for months. The Fed should raise interest rates to above 4% in order to bring inflation back down to 2% target. Therefore, the interest should see the continuation of elevation this year and for the next half year.
In today’s session, the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) will be of utmost importance. A report from JP Morgan on US labor market data indicates that the US economy has created 200k jobs in the month of July. No doubt the labor market has remained extremely tight in the US and now there is less room for further job creation.
On the kiwi front, Stats NZ reported that the Unemployment Rate increased to 3.3% from the estimates of 3.1% and the prior release of 3.2% in the second quarter. Also, the Employment Change for the second quarter has landed at 0%, significantly lower than the estimates of 0.4% and the prior print of 0.1%.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.629
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|0.6301
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6221
|Daily SMA50
|0.6293
|Daily SMA100
|0.6477
|Daily SMA200
|0.6647
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6316
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6256
|Previous Weekly High
|0.633
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6192
|Previous Monthly High
|0.633
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6061
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6293
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6279
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6266
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6231
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6206
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6326
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6351
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6386
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds steady above 0.6950 on RBA's SoMP, NFP eyed
AUD/USD is holding steady above 0.6950 following the RBA's Statement on Monetary Policy (SoMP). The US dollar is looking to find its feet amid cautious optimism while awaiting the critical NFP data.
EUR/USD corrects to near 1.0230 after displaying exhaustion signals, US NFP in focus
EUR/USD has been dragged to near 1.0230 as DXY is picking bids ahead of the US NFP. US job market will increase at a diminishing rate as employment levels have reached their full capacity. The downbeat Retail Sales and German Factory Orders indicate a slowdown in Eurozone ahead.
Gold: Will it recapture $1,800? NFP holds the key Premium
Gold price is sitting at a monthly top just below the $1,800 mark, as bulls take a breather after the previous upsurge and ahead of the all-important US Nonfarm Payrolls release. Rising demand for safe havens amid recession fears underpin the yellow metal.
Macro outlook reveals money-doubling potential for Dogecoin price if…
Dogecoin price is at that point in its lifespan, where long-term investors need to wait and short-term investors ignore it due to a lack of volatility. This crossroads for DOGE offers a massive payout for patient market participants that are ready to wait for things to fall into place.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!