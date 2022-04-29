NZD/USD slides back under 0.6500 as buck pairs intra-day losses post-US data dump

- NZD/USD has pulled back from earlier session highs in the 0.6540s as the buck pares intra-day losses.
- The pair is back under 0.6500 and on course for its worst one-month performance since mid-2015.
- The US dollar has been strong this month amid a combination of hawkish Fed bets plus safe-haven demand.
A pickup in the strength of the US dollar, which has been on the back foot on Friday amid month-end profit-taking, in tandem with a rally in US yields following data that showed wage pressures building in Q1 has seen NZD/USD reverse back from intra-day peaks in the 0.6540s to trade back below 0.6500 and close to multi-month lows once again. The latest batch of US data showed core inflationary pressures (according to the Core PCE Price Index) easing in March, but a larger than expected jump in the Employment Cost Index during Q1.
That appears to have resulted in markets upping their Fed tightening bets, hence a rally in US yields (which has been most acute at the short-end) that has seen the US dollar reverse some of its earlier intra-day losses. At current levels in the 0.6480s, NZD/USD is trading flat on the day, but looks set to close out the week 2.2% lower, which would mark a fifth successive week in the red. As a result, the pair looks on course to have dropped nearly 6.5% this month, its worst one-month performance since mid-2015.
NZD/USD, as have many of its other major G10 /USD peers this month, appears to have fallen prey to a combination of USD bullish factors, including heightened Fed tightening bets and safe-haven demand amid concerns about global growth amid growing geopolitical risks as Russia/NATO economic/military tensions rise and China lockdowns bite. Next week will be a big one for the pair, with the Fed expected to hike interest rates by 50 bps and signal intent to get rates near 2.5% by the year’s end and also announce quantitative tightening plans, plus a barrage of tier one US data releases (official jobs report plus ISM business surveys).
But New Zealand data will also be in focus with the release of Q1 labour market figures in focus on Wednesday. This data, if it continues to show a super tight New Zealand labour market, may give the kiwi some much-needed support, if it results in a build-up of RBNZ tightening bets. One advantage the kiwi has over other G10 currencies that could help it hold firm in the face of hawkish Fed fuelled buck strength is the fact that the RBNZ is arguably the most hawkish central bank in the G10 at the moment.
NZD/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6488
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|0.649
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6772
|Daily SMA50
|0.6812
|Daily SMA100
|0.6772
|Daily SMA200
|0.6889
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6551
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6452
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6814
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6625
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6999
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6728
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.649
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6513
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6444
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6399
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6345
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6543
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6597
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6642
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0500 after US PCE inflation data
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory in positive territory above 1.0500 but seems to be having a difficult time gathering bullish momentum amid a negative shift in risk mood. The data from the US showed that the Core PCE inflation declined to 5.2% on a yearly basis in March, coming in lower than the market expectation of 5.3%.
GBP/USD falls below 1.2550 as investors assess latest US data
GBP/USD came under modest bearish pressure and fell below 1.2550 in the early American session, erasing a portion of its daily gains. The annual PCE inflation in the US jumped to 6.6% in March from 6.3% in February but the Core PCE declined to 5.2% from 5.3% in the same period.
Gold pulls away from daily highs, stays above $1,900
Gold lost its traction and started to pull away from the daily high it set at $1,920. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day after the mixed PCE inflation data from the US, making it difficult for XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Bitcoin: The long squeeze before a run-up to $45,500 is still in play
Bitcoin price has prematurely triggered a minor run-up, leaving its downside objective unfulfilled. Investors can expect BTC to slide lower and collect liquidity below a significant level before triggering a full-blown impulse move.
BABA soars on Bloomberg report of easing regulatory fears
Alibaba (BABA) stock is soaring on Friday as Chinese equities participate in a strong, broad-based rally. The Chinese authorities are apparently looking at more economic stimulus measures to boost economic activity and demand.