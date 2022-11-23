NZD/USD set to refresh three-month high above 0.6250 as RBNZ-Fed policy divergence widens

- NZD/USD is looking to print a fresh three-month high above 0.6250 amid multiple tailwinds.
- Widened RBNZ-Fed policy divergence, positive market sentiment, and a weak US Dollar have supported the Kiwi Dollar.
- A significant improvement in US Durable Goods Orders has failed to support the US Dollar.
The NZD/USD pair is on the edge of refreshing its three-month high above 0.6250 ahead. The presence of multiple tailwinds such as risk-on profile, widened Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ)-Federal Reserve (Fed) policy divergence, and weak US Dollar Index (DXY) have strengthened the Kiwi Dollar against the Greenback.
The risk profile is extremely upbeat as plenty of Fed policymakers are expecting a slowdown in the rate hike pace ahead. Positive market sentiment empowered the S&P500 to carry forward its upside momentum on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) slipped firmly to near 106.10 despite a robust increase in demand for Durable Goods.
The US Durable Goods Orders data landed at 1%, significantly higher than the estimates and the prior release of 0.4%. This has indicated that consumer demand is still solid despite accelerating interest rates and higher inflation rates.
The returns on US Treasury bonds have dropped further as the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) dictated that a slowdown in the rate hike pace would allow Fed chair Jerome Powell to judge progress on their goals. The 10-year US Treasury yields have dropped below 3.70%.
On the New Zealand front, investors are still in a hangover of 75 basis points (bps) rate hike and consideration of the full percent rate in its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday. It seems that the battle against a historic surge in inflation is demanding more blood and sweat from RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr. The RBNZ has pushed its Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 4.25%, which has widened the RBNZ-Fed policy divergence.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.624
|Today Daily Change
|0.0088
|Today Daily Change %
|1.43
|Today daily open
|0.6152
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5972
|Daily SMA50
|0.5827
|Daily SMA100
|0.6017
|Daily SMA200
|0.6307
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6163
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6093
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6206
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6062
|Previous Monthly High
|0.5874
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5512
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6136
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.612
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.611
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6067
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.604
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6179
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6206
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6249
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
