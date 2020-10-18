- NZD/USD begins the week’s trading with an upside gap beyond 0.6600.
- Jacinda Ardern secured an emphatic victory in general elections by securing 49.1% votes.
- China passed a law to restrict controlled exports, US stimulus deadlock, virus woes continue.
- Risk catalysts can keep the driver’s seat despite the important China data dump.
NZD/USD struggles to keep the week-start uptick of 0.6612, while also keeping the 0.6600 threshold, as Monday’s trading begins. The pair’s initial rise of 13 pips from Friday’s close could be attributed to Jacinda Ardern’s status-quo in New Zealand’s general elections. However, challenges to the market’s risk sentiment probe the bulls despite Friday’s moderate environment, mainly due to upbeat US data and stimulus hopes.
Labour gains parliamentary majority, Ardern stays as PM…
With early results projecting Labour to have 64 out of 120 seats in New Zealand’s Parliament, the rare outright majority speaks louder of Jacinda Ardern’s popularity. While the ruling party is likely to keep their alliance with the Greens, PM Ardern will have a free hand to push the kiwi towards Pacific leadership. During her first speech, the winner signaled to form a government in 2-3 weeks while citing a little interest in keeping Greens in all the positions as they previously were. Although the result favors a bright future for the New Zealand dollar (NZD), bearish RBNZ and risk-off mood probes the NZD/USD buyers.
Read: New Zealand election: Jacinda Ardern's Labour Party scores landslide win
Among the many indicators that question market optimism, failures of the US Congress to provide the much-awaited coronavirus (COVID-19) relief package gain major attention. While US President Donald Trump’s recent easing of government strings have raised hopes of a stimulus outcome, the Democrats’ deadline to have an agreement by Tuesday makes the case serious.
Elsewhere, rising COVID-19 numbers in Europe, coupled with brakes in leading vaccine trials, threaten traders of much economic hardship ahead. Further, China’s tussle with the US, the UK and Australia also becomes a worrisome point for NZD/USD bulls. Having recently banned some Aussie items and warned America over its alliance with Taiwan, Beijing announced the law to limit controlled exports to shrug off the global wave of limiting items from the Asian major.
On the data side, US economics have been mixed while those from New Zealand have also signaled RBNZ’s need for intervention. Friday’s US Retail Sales and Michigan Consumer Sentiment helped the market to recover some of the losses. New Zealand’s September month Business NZ PSI grew from upwardly revised 47.2 to 50.3 in its release on Monday.
Moving on, China’s September month Industrial Production and Retail Sales will accompany the third quarter (Q3) GDP to entertain Asian traders. Upbeat forecasts are likely to favor the Antipodeans if risk factors allow.
Technical analysis
Repeated bounces off 100-day SMA, currently around 0.6585, coupled with mildly positive MACD on the daily chart, favor the bulls to remain hopeful unless breaking an ascending trend line from June 30, at 0.6545 now.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6607
|Today Daily Change
|6 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|0.6601
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6609
|Daily SMA50
|0.6631
|Daily SMA100
|0.6582
|Daily SMA200
|0.6389
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.662
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6586
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6683
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6576
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6799
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6511
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6607
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6599
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6585
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6568
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6551
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6619
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6636
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6653
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bears eye key support below 0.7100 ahead of China GDP
AUD/USD consolidates losses below 0.7100 after snapping a two-week uptrend. Trading sentiment remains challenged amid extended US stimulus deadlock, Brexit and virus woes. RBA’s dovish rhetoric, China’s tough stand against the global dislike also favor bears.
NZD/USD seesaws around 0.6600, offers a mild reaction to New Zealand election results
NZD/USD begins the week’s trading with an upside gap beyond 0.6600. Jacinda Ardern secured an emphatic victory in general elections by securing 49.1% votes. Risk catalysts can keep the driver’s seat despite the important China data dump.
USD/JPY: Lifeless above 105.00, risk skewed to the downside
The USD/JPY pair has settled around 105.40 for a third consecutive week, down in the last one amid prevalent risk aversion. US Treasury yields surged on upbeat US data, providing support to USD/JPY.
Gold looks poised to retreat toward $1,875
XAU/USD steadies near $1,900, looks to snap two-week winning streak. Safe-haven flows provide a stronger boost to USD than gold. The troy ounce of gold lost nearly $30 on Tuesday and struggled to recover those losses in the remainder of the week.
WTI oil ticks down from session highs at $40.90 after Baker Hughes data
Front-month WTI futures ae ticking down from session highs $40.90 after Baker Hughes reported the fifth consecutive increase in oil rigs. The US benchmark oil price had bounced up from session lows at $40.04 to erase previous losses.