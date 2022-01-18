NZD/USD seems vulnerable near one-week low, around 0.6770 amid stronger USD/risk-off

- A combination of factors dragged NZD/USD away from a multi-week high touched last Thursday.
- Surging US bond yields continued acting as a tailwind for the USD and exerted some pressure.
- The risk-off impulse further contributed to driving flows away from the perceived riskier kiwi.
The NZD/USD pair maintained its offered tone through the mid-European session and was last seen trading near a one-week low, around the 0.6770 area.
The pair witnessed fresh selling on Tuesday and extended last week's retracement slide from the vicinity of the 0.6900 mark, or the highest level since November 24. A combination of factors assisted the US dollar to recover further from an over two-month low touched in reaction to the devastating US retail sales report on Friday. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the NZD/USD pair.
Expectations for an eventual Fed lift-off in March – amid concerns over stubbornly high inflation – pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to the highest level since January 2020. Moreover, the US 2-year notes, which are highly sensitive to rate hike expectations, surged past the 1.0% mark for the first time since February 2020 and continued underpinning the greenback.
Meanwhile, an extended sell-off in the US bond markets took its toll on the global risk sentiment and triggered a steep decline in the equity markets. This was seen as another factor that benefitted the greenback's relative safe-haven status and drove flows away from the perceived riskier kiwi. The downtick could also be attributed to some technical selling on a sustained break below the 0.6800 mark.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the Empire State Manufacturing Index for some impetus during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the NZD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6772
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|0.6794
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6807
|Daily SMA50
|0.6848
|Daily SMA100
|0.6957
|Daily SMA200
|0.7022
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6819
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6787
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6891
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6736
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6891
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6701
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6799
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6807
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6781
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6768
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6749
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6813
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6832
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6845
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
