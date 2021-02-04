NZD/USD: Rising bets for a breakdown of 0.7250 – UOB

The probability of NZD/USD to break below 0.7250 remains on the rise, according to FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We expected NZD to strengthen yesterday but we were of the view that ‘overbought conditions suggest any advance is unlikely to threaten last week’s peak at 0.7246’. We added, ‘0.7225 is already quite a strong level’. NZD eased off after touching 0.7225 but has since rebounded from the overnight low of 0.7185. Upward momentum is beginning to improve and the bias is tilted to the upside. That said, the major resistance at 0.7250 is likely out of reach. Support is at 0.7200 followed by 0.7185.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We have held the same view since Monday (01 Feb, spot at 0.7175) where we expected NZD to ‘trade between 0.7100 and 0.7250 for a period of time’. However, shorter-term momentum is beginning to improve and the odds for a break of 0.7250 have increased. Looking ahead, if NZD closes above 0.7250, it could advance towards last month’s peak near 0.7315. At this stage, the prospect for such is scenario is not high but it would remain intact as long as NZD does not move below 0.7150 within these few days.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
