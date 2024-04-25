NZD/USD rises to near 0.5950 on improved risk appetite

NZD/USD gains momentum as investors express optimism regarding the de-escalation of tensions between Israel and Iran.

The higher US Treasury yields could help in limiting the losses of the US Dollar.

US GDP Annualized (Q1) is expected to grow at a slower rate in the first quarter.

The NZD/USD pair moves in the positive direction, trading around 0.5940 during the Asian session on Thursday. The risk-sensitive New Zealand Dollar (NZD) gains momentum as risk appetite improves. Investors are optimistic about the resolution of conflicts between Iran and Israel, following a statement by an Iranian official suggesting no immediate plans for retaliation against Israeli airstrikes, as reported by Reuters.

The China Securities Journal reported on Tuesday that the People's Bank of China (PBoC) plans to reduce the Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF) rate to decrease funding costs during the next MLF rate setting scheduled for May 15. Lower MLF rates in China could stimulate economic activity and boost consumer spending, which may lead to increased demand for New Zealand goods and services in the Chinese market.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, depreciated following mixed manufacturing data from the United States (US). However, the Greenback's losses were somewhat offset by slight gains in US Treasury yields.

According to the US Department of Commerce's report on Wednesday, US Durable Goods Orders rose 2.6% month-over-month (MoM) in March, surpassing the previous reading of 0.7% and beating the estimated 2.5%. However, core goods, excluding transportation, increased 0.2% MoM, falling short of the expected 0.3%.

On Thursday, the preliminary Gross Domestic Product Annualized (Q1) data for the United States (US) is set to be released, with expectations of a growth rate slowdown. These GDP figures will offer insights into the strength of the US economy and could influence future actions by the Federal Reserve (Fed).