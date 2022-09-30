- NZD/USD struggles to capitalize on its early modest uptick to a one-week high.
- Recession fears weigh on investors’ sentiment and act as a headwind for the pair.
- The emergence of some USD dip-buying further contributes to capping the upside.
The NZD/USD pair retreats a few pips from the weekly high touched earlier this Friday and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, just above the 0.5700 mark.
The prevalent risk-off environment - as depicted by a generally weaker tone around the equity markets - turns out to be a key factor acting as a headwind for the risk-sensitive kiwi. Apart from this, the emergence of some US dollar buying caps the NZD/USD pair's modest uptick to the mid-0.5700s.
The prospects for a more aggressive policy tightening by global central banks, along with the risk of a further escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, have been fueling recession fears. Mixed business activity data from China adds to the concerns and tempers investors' appetite for riskier assets.
In fact, the official Chinese PMI released this Friday showed that the country’s manufacturing sector unexpectedly expanded in September. The private survey, however, revealed that the downfall in the manufacturing sector deepened during the reported month amid headwinds from COVID lockdowns.
Apart from the anti-risk flow, elevated US Treasury bond yields help revive the USD demand and further contribute to keeping a lid on the NZD/USD pair. The recent hawkish comments by several FOMC members reinforced expectations that the Fed will hike rates at a faster pace to curb inflation.
This, in turn, lifts the yields on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to inch closer to a 12-year high and favours the USD bulls. The fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before positioning for an extension of the NZD/USD pair's recovery move from its lowest level since March 2020.
Market participants now look to the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) - the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, due later during the early North American session. The US economic docket also features the release of the Chicago PMI and revised Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index.
This, along with speeches by influential FOMC members and the US bond yields, will drive the USD demand and provide some impetus to the NZD/USD pair. Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab short-term opportunities on the last day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5705
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37
|Today daily open
|0.5726
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5933
|Daily SMA50
|0.6127
|Daily SMA100
|0.622
|Daily SMA200
|0.648
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5737
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5648
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6003
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.573
|Previous Monthly High
|0.647
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6101
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5682
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5703
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.567
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5615
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5581
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5759
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5793
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.5848
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
