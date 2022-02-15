  • The NZD/USD eyes to break below 0.6600 amid tensions on the Russian/Ukraine conflict.
  • The market mood is upbeat, as portrayed by risk-sensitive currencies.
  • NZD/USD is downward biased, but it could shift to neutral if NZD buyers achieve a daily close above 0.6650.

The NZD/USD extends to four days of losses in the North American session, courtesy of the financial markets’ risk-off environment since Friday. At the time of writing is trading at 0.6605.

Risk appetite is back so far. Updates crossing the wires that some Russian troops are returning to the base provided a lift up on US equity futures, while European bourses are in the green. The Russia/Ukraine narrative shift towards a diplomatic exit boosted risk-sensitive currencies to the detriment of safe-haven peers, namely the USD and the JPY.

In the meantime, around  14:23 GMT, it crossed the wires that Russian President Vladimir Putin does not want war in Europe but reiterated that his proposals had not been answered and the decision about a partial withdrawal of troops has been taken.

US Producer Prices approach the 10% barrier

Before the Wall Street Open, the US Bureau of Labor reported that the Producer Price Index (PPI) for January rose by 9.7% y/y, unchanged per the December reading but higher than the 9.1% estimated by analysts. On Core PPI metrics, they came at 8.3% y/y, lower than the 8.5% from December but larger than the 7.9% foreseen.

In the Asian Pacific session, New Zealand and China modernized their 2008 free-trade agreement (FTA). The NZ Minister of Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor said that “our primary industry exports forecast to hit a record $50 billion this year alone.”

Meanwhile, the NZ economic docket featured Tourist Arrivals for December increased to 4.4%, from 3.8%, in the November reading.

NZD/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The NZD/USD is downward biased, as depicted by recent price action in the daily chart. The location of the daily moving averages (DMAs) above the spot price confirms the aforementioned. Failure to reclaim the 50-DMA at 0.6742 on February 10 exerted downward pressure on the pair, retreating towards the 0.6500 area before reclaiming the 0.6600 figure, on improved risk market mood.

However, to shift the NZD/USD outlook to a neutral bias, NZD bulls would need to place a daily close above February 14 0.6650 daily high. In that event, the NZD/USD could probe the 0.6700 figure alongside the 50-DMA at 0.6734. Otherwise,  the NZD/USD first support would be February 4 daily low at 0.6589, followed by January 28 daily low at 0.6529.

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6605
Today Daily Change -0.0006
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 0.6612
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.666
Daily SMA50 0.6741
Daily SMA100 0.6874
Daily SMA200 0.6968
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6654
Previous Daily Low 0.6593
Previous Weekly High 0.6733
Previous Weekly Low 0.6599
Previous Monthly High 0.6891
Previous Monthly Low 0.6529
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6616
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.663
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6584
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6558
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6523
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6646
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.668
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6707

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD clings to daily gains near 1.1350 after US data

EUR/USD clings to daily gains near 1.1350 after US data

EUR/USD trades in the positive territory near 1.1350 heading into the American session on Tuesday as the greenback struggles to find demand amid improving market mood. The data from the US showed that the annual PPI in January edged lower to 9.7% from 9.8% in December, surpassing the market expectation of 9.1%. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles to gather bullish momentum, holds above 1.3500

GBP/USD struggles to gather bullish momentum, holds above 1.3500

GBP/USD lost its traction after rising toward 1.3570 and erased a portion of its daily gains. Although the dollar stays on the back foot after the January Producer Price Index (PPI) data, the pair stays relatively quiet near 1.3550. Investors stay focused on headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD clings to daily gains near 1.1350 after US data

EUR/USD clings to daily gains near 1.1350 after US data

EUR/USD trades in the positive territory near 1.1350 heading into the American session on Tuesday as the greenback struggles to find demand amid improving market mood. The data from the US showed that the annual PPI in January edged lower to 9.7% from 9.8% in December, surpassing the market expectation of 9.1%. 

EUR/USD News

Litecoin price hints at 27% rally as LTC forms bullish setup

Litecoin price hints at 27% rally as LTC forms bullish setup

Litecoin price has been on a rollercoaster of a journey for the past month or so. Although LTC has lost its market value, it seems to be forming a bullish reversal pattern, suggesting a breakout soon.

Read more

How a Russian-Ukranian clash would affect markets and create trading opportunities Premium

How a Russian-Ukranian clash would affect markets and create trading opportunities

There is no love lost between Russia and the West on Valentine's Day. According to the US, an invasion of Ukraine by Russia's army could occur at any moment, after amassing some 130,000 troops on their shared border. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures