NZD/USD remains on the front foot above 0.6000 after New Zealand trade figures

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD cheers upbeat monthly Trade Balance, Export and Imports while ignoring weaker than expected YoY figures.
  • Antipodeans benefit from increasing odds of the economic restart, downbeat US dollar.
  • A heavy economic docket ahead, virus updates will also be the key.

NZD/USD takes the bids to 0.6060, up 0.10 on a day, after New Zealand’s trade numbers flashed mixed signals during the early Asian session on Wednesday.

New Zealand’s March month trade figures suggest the headline Trade Balance grew from a revised down $531M to $672M on MoM versus $-3.46B actual and $-3.3B prior on YoY. Further details indicate the Imports rose from $4.34B (revised) to $5.14B whereas Exports also rose from $4.87B to $5.81B. Following the data, the Kiwi pair remains mostly upbeat while carrying the previous positive momentum.

Read: NZ Trade Balance: A monthly trade surplus of NZ$672.00 million in March

The quote has recently been cheering New Zealand’s (NZ) recovery from the coronavirus (COVID-19). The NZ PM Jacinda Ardern pared the lockdown restrictions from level 4 to level three on Tuesday but urged people to stay at home.

Other than the optimism at home, expectations surrounding the US economic restart and broad US dollar weakness, mainly due to the downbeat data and cautious sentiment ahead of GDP/FOMC, also help the pair.

However, the recent tug-of-war between the US and China, due to the Trump administration’s allegations that the dragon nation’s irresponsible behaviour pushed the global economy into the pandemic, seem to cap the commodity-linked currencies’ gains.

Markets risk-tone sentiment seems to have improved recently with the S&P 500 Futures flashing mild gains of 0.10% to 2,863 by the press time. It should be noted that Wall Street and the US treasury yields failed to portray the optimism the previous day.

Having witnessed initial market reaction to the NZ data, the pair traders may wait for the Aussie Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures ahead of the busy US economic docket for further direction. While data from the major customer Australia are less likely to please the buyers, US statistics can keep the greenback pressured and might help the bulls. Additionally, pandemic news and updates concerning the US-China tussle should also be observed for fresh impetus.

Technical analysis

Despite flashing a five-day winning streak, the Kiwi pair still struggles to clear 50-day SMA, currently near 0.6070, which holds the key to the quote’s run-up towards the monthly top surrounding 0.6130. On the contrary, the weekly support line and 21-day SMA can restrict the pairs’ near-term declines near 0.6015 and 0.6000 respectively.

Additional important levles

Overview
Today last price 0.6059
Today Daily Change 12 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.20%
Today daily open 0.6047
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.5995
Daily SMA50 0.6079
Daily SMA100 0.6328
Daily SMA200 0.6366
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6076
Previous Daily Low 0.6007
Previous Weekly High 0.6092
Previous Weekly Low 0.5911
Previous Monthly High 0.645
Previous Monthly Low 0.547
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.605
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6033
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6011
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5975
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5942
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.608
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6112
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6148

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD slips below 0.6500, but still near seven-week top, ahead of Aussie CPI

AUD/USD slips below 0.6500, but still near seven-week top, ahead of Aussie CPI

AUD/USD catches breath after a five-day winning streak to the seven-week top. Markets remain mixed amid hopes of major economies’ re-opening, fears of US-China tussle and broad US dollar weakness. Aussie Q1 CPI will kick-start the key day including US GDP and FOMC.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY turns south despite improved market’s mood

USD/JPY turns south despite improved market’s mood

The USD/JPY is trading below 107.00, at its lowest in over a month. A cautious optimism weighed on the greenback, as the focus remains on economic re-openings.

USD/JPY News

Australian RBA's Quarterly Inflation Preview: Does it really matter?

Australian RBA's Quarterly Inflation Preview: Does it really matter?

The world paradigm has changed with the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only in the way of living, but also in what it’s relevant for economies. Before the coronavirus, a central bank kick-starting its printing machine was bad news.

Read more

WTI rises above $13.00 after API stockpiles, EIA figures in focus

WTI rises above $13.00 after API stockpiles, EIA figures in focus

WTI extends the recovery moves $10.00 after upbeat API data. Concerns surrounding demand-supply imbalance creating huge supplies keep weighing the commodity. OPEC’s April oil supply surges to the highest since Dec 2018. 

Oil News

Gold: The 1-hour chart points to a deeper correction

Gold: The 1-hour chart points to a deeper correction

The hourly chart below is showing that USD 1700 per ounce is a tough nut to crack. The main support point is just under at the USD 1692.4 and if this breaks it could indicate a move to lower levels.

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures