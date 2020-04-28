NZD/USD remains on the front foot above 0.6000 after New Zealand trade figures

- NZD/USD cheers upbeat monthly Trade Balance, Export and Imports while ignoring weaker than expected YoY figures.
- Antipodeans benefit from increasing odds of the economic restart, downbeat US dollar.
- A heavy economic docket ahead, virus updates will also be the key.
NZD/USD takes the bids to 0.6060, up 0.10 on a day, after New Zealand’s trade numbers flashed mixed signals during the early Asian session on Wednesday.
New Zealand’s March month trade figures suggest the headline Trade Balance grew from a revised down $531M to $672M on MoM versus $-3.46B actual and $-3.3B prior on YoY. Further details indicate the Imports rose from $4.34B (revised) to $5.14B whereas Exports also rose from $4.87B to $5.81B. Following the data, the Kiwi pair remains mostly upbeat while carrying the previous positive momentum.
Read: NZ Trade Balance: A monthly trade surplus of NZ$672.00 million in March
The quote has recently been cheering New Zealand’s (NZ) recovery from the coronavirus (COVID-19). The NZ PM Jacinda Ardern pared the lockdown restrictions from level 4 to level three on Tuesday but urged people to stay at home.
Other than the optimism at home, expectations surrounding the US economic restart and broad US dollar weakness, mainly due to the downbeat data and cautious sentiment ahead of GDP/FOMC, also help the pair.
However, the recent tug-of-war between the US and China, due to the Trump administration’s allegations that the dragon nation’s irresponsible behaviour pushed the global economy into the pandemic, seem to cap the commodity-linked currencies’ gains.
Markets risk-tone sentiment seems to have improved recently with the S&P 500 Futures flashing mild gains of 0.10% to 2,863 by the press time. It should be noted that Wall Street and the US treasury yields failed to portray the optimism the previous day.
Having witnessed initial market reaction to the NZ data, the pair traders may wait for the Aussie Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures ahead of the busy US economic docket for further direction. While data from the major customer Australia are less likely to please the buyers, US statistics can keep the greenback pressured and might help the bulls. Additionally, pandemic news and updates concerning the US-China tussle should also be observed for fresh impetus.
Technical analysis
Despite flashing a five-day winning streak, the Kiwi pair still struggles to clear 50-day SMA, currently near 0.6070, which holds the key to the quote’s run-up towards the monthly top surrounding 0.6130. On the contrary, the weekly support line and 21-day SMA can restrict the pairs’ near-term declines near 0.6015 and 0.6000 respectively.
Additional important levles
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6059
|Today Daily Change
|12 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20%
|Today daily open
|0.6047
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5995
|Daily SMA50
|0.6079
|Daily SMA100
|0.6328
|Daily SMA200
|0.6366
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6076
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6007
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6092
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5911
|Previous Monthly High
|0.645
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.547
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.605
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6033
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6011
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5975
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5942
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.608
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6112
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6148
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD slips below 0.6500, but still near seven-week top, ahead of Aussie CPI
AUD/USD catches breath after a five-day winning streak to the seven-week top. Markets remain mixed amid hopes of major economies’ re-opening, fears of US-China tussle and broad US dollar weakness. Aussie Q1 CPI will kick-start the key day including US GDP and FOMC.
USD/JPY turns south despite improved market’s mood
The USD/JPY is trading below 107.00, at its lowest in over a month. A cautious optimism weighed on the greenback, as the focus remains on economic re-openings.
Australian RBA's Quarterly Inflation Preview: Does it really matter?
The world paradigm has changed with the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only in the way of living, but also in what it’s relevant for economies. Before the coronavirus, a central bank kick-starting its printing machine was bad news.
WTI rises above $13.00 after API stockpiles, EIA figures in focus
WTI extends the recovery moves $10.00 after upbeat API data. Concerns surrounding demand-supply imbalance creating huge supplies keep weighing the commodity. OPEC’s April oil supply surges to the highest since Dec 2018.
Gold: The 1-hour chart points to a deeper correction
The hourly chart below is showing that USD 1700 per ounce is a tough nut to crack. The main support point is just under at the USD 1692.4 and if this breaks it could indicate a move to lower levels.