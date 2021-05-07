NZD/USD remain firm above 0.7250 after NFP, holds onto strong weekly gains

- A Sharp decline of the US dollar after NFP boosted NZD/USD to weekly highs.
- After hitting 0.7275, it pulled back, finding support above 0.7230.
The NZD/USD is moving toward the daily high it reached at 0.7275, the strongest level since April 29, after the release of the US employment report. After a pullback to 0.7230, the pair resumed the upside.
The greenback remains under pressure across the board as equity prices rise in Wall Street and amid lower US yields. The Dow Jones rises by 0.42% and the Nasdaq by 1.38%.
The weaker-than-expected employment numbers in the US did not affect markets that appear to be discounting more stimulus for a longer period of time. The economy added in April 266K jobs, against an expectation of 978K. “A number of factors weighed on the jobs recovery last month, but we suspect weakness is primarily attributable to shortages of both skilled labor and physical inputs limiting activity and thereby hiring,” explained analysts at Wells Fargo.
Despite the rally versus the US dollar, the kiwi dropped further against the aussie. AUD/NZD climbed to 1.0788, a three-day high.
If NZD/USD rises further, it will test April’s high at 0.7285, the last line of protection to 0.7300. On the flip side, a strong support emerges around 0.7230.
From the level it had a week ago, NZD/USD is trading a hundred pips higher, about to post the second-highest weekly close since April 2018.
Technical levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7264
|Today Daily Change
|0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|0.43
|Today daily open
|0.7233
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7171
|Daily SMA50
|0.7139
|Daily SMA100
|0.7164
|Daily SMA200
|0.6953
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.724
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7184
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7287
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.715
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7287
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6945
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7219
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7205
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7198
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7163
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7142
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7254
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7275
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.731
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD surges above 1.21 on poor US jobs figures
EUR/USD is surging above 1.21 after the US reported an increase of only 266,000 jobs in April against nearly one million expected. The dollar is under immense pressure.
GBP/USD extends gains after disappointing Nonfarm Payrolls
GBP/USD has been extending its gains after the US Nonfarm Payrolls badly disappointed with an increase of only 266,000 jobs in April. Earlier, sterling benefited from the UK Conservative Party's gains in local elections.
XAU/USD soars above $1,835 after weak Nonfarm Payrolls
Gold has leaped above $1,835 after the US reported an increase of only 266K jobs in April, far below expectations. Lower US yields support the precious metal.
Judge reaffirms order SEC must produce documents on Bitcoin, Ether and XRP in Ripple case
Ripple's victory granted the firm access to the SEC's documents on the three leading cryptocurrencies. The regulatory agency recently denied the possession of these documents.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq: Can the Fed pump anymore after weak jobs report
Well, that was an interesting jobs report. Not too many people were forecasting that one. Just in case you missed it NFP were forecast to come in around the 1 million jobs gained but instead the US only added 266k.