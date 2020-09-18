NZD/USD regains traction after correction, climbs above 0.6780

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • NZD/USD staged a correction after coming with a few pips of 0.6800.
  • US Dollar Index struggles to hold above 93.00 in American session.
  • Consumer confidence in the US strengthened in September.

The NZD/USD pair rose to its highest level since April 2019 at 0.6798 on Friday but staged a correction and returned to 0.6760 area in the early American session. With the greenback struggling to find demand, however, the pair regained its traction and advanced toward 0.6780 region, where it was up 0.35% on the day.

On Friday, New Zealand's finance minister, Grant Robertson, argued that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) would opt out to leave rates unchanged until March of 2021 if the recovery were to be stronger than expected. Boosted by this comment, NZD/USD surged higher during the Asian trading hours.

DXY looks to snap two-week winning streak

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY) spent the first half of the day moving sideways below 93.00. Although the index edged higher following an uninspiring opening in Wall Street, it struggled to preserve its momentum and was last posting small daily losses at 92.83. Unless it climbs to 93.30 before the end of the day, the DXY will snap a two-week winning streak.

The only data from the US on Friday showed that the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index improved to 78.9 in September's advanced estimate and beat the market expectation of 75. Nevertheless, this report had little to no impact on market sentiment.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6775
Today Daily Change 0.0019
Today Daily Change % 0.28
Today daily open 0.6756
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6677
Daily SMA50 0.6632
Daily SMA100 0.6471
Daily SMA200 0.6392
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.676
Previous Daily Low 0.6675
Previous Weekly High 0.6724
Previous Weekly Low 0.6601
Previous Monthly High 0.6764
Previous Monthly Low 0.6488
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6728
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6707
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6701
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6645
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6616
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6786
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6815
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6871

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD falls below 1.1850 as US consumer sentiment beats

EUR/USD falls below 1.1850 as US consumer sentiment beats

EUR/USD is trading under1.1850, off the previous levels as US consumer sentiment beat estimates with 78.9 points. The Fed refrained from adding more stimulus, supporting the dollar earlier in the week. Investors are eyeing fiscal stimulus talks.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls as the EU reportedly objects Johnson's bill

GBP/USD falls as the EU reportedly objects Johnson's bill

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, off the highs. According to reports, the EU remains opposed to UK PM Johnson's controversial bill, which violates the Brexit accord. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD struggles to move back above 100-hour SMA

XAU/USD struggles to move back above 100-hour SMA

Gold regained some positive traction on the last trading day of the week and recovered a part of the previous day's losses to over one-week lows. The commodity held on to its intraday gains and traded above the $1950 level through the mid-European session.

Gold News

Ethereum hits Bitcoin's bid to lead the market

Ethereum hits Bitcoin's bid to lead the market

Bitcoin risks dominance after the strong rise of Ethereum. Technical indicators show some significant discrepancies keeping the stress on the board. Sentiment levels are improving and bordering on optimism.

Read more

WTI: Clings to 50-DMA above $41, focus on Friday’s close

WTI: Clings to 50-DMA above $41, focus on Friday’s close

WTI (futures on Nymex) consolidates the three-winning streak above $41 mark on Friday, as the bulls await a fresh catalyst for the next push higher.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures