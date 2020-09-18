NZD/USD regains traction after correction, climbs above 0.6780

- NZD/USD staged a correction after coming with a few pips of 0.6800.
- US Dollar Index struggles to hold above 93.00 in American session.
- Consumer confidence in the US strengthened in September.
The NZD/USD pair rose to its highest level since April 2019 at 0.6798 on Friday but staged a correction and returned to 0.6760 area in the early American session. With the greenback struggling to find demand, however, the pair regained its traction and advanced toward 0.6780 region, where it was up 0.35% on the day.
On Friday, New Zealand's finance minister, Grant Robertson, argued that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) would opt out to leave rates unchanged until March of 2021 if the recovery were to be stronger than expected. Boosted by this comment, NZD/USD surged higher during the Asian trading hours.
DXY looks to snap two-week winning streak
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY) spent the first half of the day moving sideways below 93.00. Although the index edged higher following an uninspiring opening in Wall Street, it struggled to preserve its momentum and was last posting small daily losses at 92.83. Unless it climbs to 93.30 before the end of the day, the DXY will snap a two-week winning streak.
The only data from the US on Friday showed that the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index improved to 78.9 in September's advanced estimate and beat the market expectation of 75. Nevertheless, this report had little to no impact on market sentiment.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6775
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28
|Today daily open
|0.6756
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6677
|Daily SMA50
|0.6632
|Daily SMA100
|0.6471
|Daily SMA200
|0.6392
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.676
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6675
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6724
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6601
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6764
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6488
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6728
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6707
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6701
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6645
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6616
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6786
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6815
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6871
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.1850 as US consumer sentiment beats
EUR/USD is trading under1.1850, off the previous levels as US consumer sentiment beat estimates with 78.9 points. The Fed refrained from adding more stimulus, supporting the dollar earlier in the week. Investors are eyeing fiscal stimulus talks.
GBP/USD falls as the EU reportedly objects Johnson's bill
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, off the highs. According to reports, the EU remains opposed to UK PM Johnson's controversial bill, which violates the Brexit accord.
XAU/USD struggles to move back above 100-hour SMA
Gold regained some positive traction on the last trading day of the week and recovered a part of the previous day's losses to over one-week lows. The commodity held on to its intraday gains and traded above the $1950 level through the mid-European session.
Ethereum hits Bitcoin's bid to lead the market
Bitcoin risks dominance after the strong rise of Ethereum. Technical indicators show some significant discrepancies keeping the stress on the board. Sentiment levels are improving and bordering on optimism.
WTI: Clings to 50-DMA above $41, focus on Friday’s close
WTI (futures on Nymex) consolidates the three-winning streak above $41 mark on Friday, as the bulls await a fresh catalyst for the next push higher.