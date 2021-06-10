NZD/USD recovers further from weekly lows, up little around 0.7185-90 area

- NZD/USD reversed an Asian session dip to weekly lows, around the 0.7165 region.
- The upside seems limited amid a modest USD strength, ahead of the US CPI report.
The NZD/USD pair managed to rebound over 20 pips from weekly lows and refreshed daily tops heading into the European session. The pair was last seen trading with modest intraday gains, around the 0.7185-90 region.
The pair attracted some buying near the 0.7165 region on Wednesday and for now, seems to have stalled this week's retracement slide. This marked the first day of a positive move in the previous three and assisted the NZD/USD pair to recover a part of the previous day's losses.
Meanwhile, any meaningful upside seems elusive amid a modest US dollar strength. The USD built on the overnight rebound and gained some follow-through traction amid some repositioning trade ahead of the US consumer inflation figures, due later during the early North American session.
That said, a softer tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields might hold the USD bulls from placing any aggressive bets. It is worth recalling that the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond fell below the 1.50% threshold on Tuesday for the first time since May 7.
Nevertheless, the market focus will remain glued to the US CPI report for May. This will be another piece of important macro data that would set the tone for the upcoming FOMC meeting on June 15-16 and play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics.
Heading into the key event risk, investors might prefer to wait on the sidelines. This, in turn, might turn out to be another factor that might keep a lid on any further gains for the NZD/USD pair, at least for the time being, and warrants some caution for bullish traders.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7186
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|0.718
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7222
|Daily SMA50
|0.7181
|Daily SMA100
|0.7183
|Daily SMA200
|0.7026
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7215
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7166
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7289
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7126
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7317
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7115
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7185
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7196
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7159
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7138
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.711
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7208
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7236
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7257
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
