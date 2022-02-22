NZD/USD: RBNZ to distract traders momentarily from Ukraine crisis-risk

- NZD/USD bears have moved out of the way and the bulls are in charge in early Asia.
- All eyes will turn to the RBNZ as the Russian risk abates as a chorus of Western measured sanctions ease, markets.
NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.6734 and is coming to a close in the North American session, up by over 0.5%. Commodity-FX is getting a lift from inflation expectations and the kiwi is poised for further gains on expectations of a hawkish outcome from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand today.
The Russian factor is not impacting risk as hard as it has done as traders begin to look through the headlines that have so far not delivered anything that indicates Russian troops are infiltrating the borders of Ukraine. So far Russia’s presence in Ukraine is limited to the two separatist areas which Putin recently formally recognised.
Additionally, the measured sanction response from the West has steadied the markets. In the North American session, US president Biden announced the first tranche of sanctions on Russia by implementing sanctions on Russian sovereign debt and by imposing sanctions on Russian elites and family members. Biden also announced that the US will be working with Germany to halt the Nord stream 2 while also issuing full blocking sanctions on two Russian banks.
As for the RBNZ, ''market expectations continue to favour a 25bp (rather than 50bp) RBNZ OCR hike today; if delivered, that should provide a fairly solid base for the NZD on the view that measured hikes will be more digestible for the economy and are less likely to deliver a hard landing,'' analysts at ANZ bank said in a note today.
''NZ’s long term interest rates are already best in class – so the interest rate differential box has already been ticked and that won’t change much with a lesser hike. But with markets split on the OCR decision, expect more volatility, especially with Russia/Ukraine tensions still apparently escalating.''
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6735
|Today Daily Change
|0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|0.48
|Today daily open
|0.6703
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6645
|Daily SMA50
|0.673
|Daily SMA100
|0.6861
|Daily SMA200
|0.6955
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6734
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6683
|Previous Weekly High
|0.673
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6593
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6891
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6529
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6715
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6703
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6679
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6655
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6628
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.673
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6758
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6782
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD recovers within range, lacks directional conviction
The EUR/USD pair keeps trading within familiar levels around the 1.1330/60 area, underpinned by limited interest on the greenback despite persistent risk aversion amid the conflict in Eastern Europe.
