NZD/USD pulls away from multi-month highs, trades above 0.67

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Inflation in New Zealand rises to 0.6% in the second quarter.
  • US Dollar Index climbs above 97, erases last week's gains.
  • Retails sales data and Fedspeak will be watched closely in the second half.

Boosted by the upbeat GDP and retail sales data from China, the NZD/USD pair started the week on a strong note and advanced to its highest level since mid-April at 0.6738 during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum. 

The data published by the Statistics New Zealand today revealed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the second quarter came in at 0.6% on a quarterly basis following the previous quarter's reading of 0.1% and improved to 1.7% on a yearly basis from 1.5%. Although these numbers came in line with the market expectation, they didn't seem to be strong enough to force the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to refrain from making a rate cut.

Commenting on the data, "This outcome should do little to alter expectations for the Bank to cut next month following a series of poor PSIs and PMIs that suggest NZ will get sub 2% growth," TD Securities analysts noted. "In terms of details, the 5.8%/q rise in fuel prices led the increase in headline inflation and rents rose +1%/q, the fastest pace since 2008.”

However, with the greenback continuing to recover the losses it suffered last week, the pair reversed its course and erased almost all of its daily gains.

Despite a lack of fundamental drivers, the US Dollar Index broke above the 97 mark and pushed higher ahead of retail sales data and speeches by FOMC members Bostic, Evans, and Chairman Powell. At the moment, the DXY is up 0.3% on a daily basis at 97.22.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6722
Today Daily Change 0.0003
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 0.6719
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6646
Daily SMA50 0.6595
Daily SMA100 0.668
Daily SMA200 0.6716
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6735
Previous Daily Low 0.6686
Previous Weekly High 0.6699
Previous Weekly Low 0.6567
Previous Monthly High 0.6722
Previous Monthly Low 0.6487
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6716
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6704
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6692
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6664
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6642
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6741
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6763
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.679

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends slide, nears the 1.1200 figure

EUR/USD extends slide, nears the 1.1200 figure

The shared currency is suffering from speculation the ECB will steepen easing and German Business Sentiment falling by more-than-anticipated. Speculative interest now eyeing US Retail Sales to decide whether the 1.1200 level could hold or not.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD collapsed to fresh 2019 lows

GBP/USD collapsed to fresh 2019 lows

Robust employment data fell short of supporting the Pound, badly hurt from mounting fears about a hard-Brexit, after PM’s candidates, Johnson and Hunt said that the Irish backstop is “dead” and would seek for a new daily, something the EU is not willing to do.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: risk sentiment skews the pair to the downside

USD/JPY: risk sentiment skews the pair to the downside

Political and economic turmoil in Europe weighed on the market’s sentiment. US Retail Sales seen posting a modest advance in June. USD/JPY to resume its decline if the 107.70 support gives up.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Set-up remains in favour of bullish traders; 100-hour SMA marks a key support

Gold: Set-up remains in favour of bullish traders; 100-hour SMA marks a key support

Given the recent bullish momentum since late-May, the triangle might still be categorized as a continuation pattern that marks a brief pause and thus, support prospects for a further near-term appreciating move. 

Gold News

US consumption trends: Retail Sales expected to keep healthy growth

US consumption trends: Retail Sales expected to keep healthy growth

US Retail Sales expected to keep a very stable and positive trend. Most of the consumption trends look good, with optimist surveys and nice housing data. Higher consumption is not translating into higher inflation.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  