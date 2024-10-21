NZD/USD Price Forecast: Remains tepid near 0.6050, two-month lows

- NZD/USD could test the immediate support around a two-month low at 0.6039 level.
- The daily-chart analysis suggests the short-term market bias is bearish for the pair.
- A break above the immediate resistance at the nine-day and 50-day EMAs could trigger a shift toward a bullish bias.
The NZD/USD loses ground after two days of gains, trading around 0.6060 during Monday’s European hours. The analysis of the daily chart shows that the pair remains below the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which suggests the short-term market bias is bearish.
Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) consolidates below the 30 level, reinforcing the current bearish sentiment. Furthermore, the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) remains below the 50-day EMA, highlighting weakness in the short-term price trend for the pair.
On the downside, the NZD/USD pair tests immediate support around a two-month low at 0.6039 level, which was recorded on October 16, followed by the psychological level of 0.6000. A break below this level could exert downward pressure on the pair to re-test the area around the "pullback support" near the 0.5850 level.
In terms of resistance, the immediate resistance appears at the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around the level of 0.6089, followed by the 50-day EMA at 0.6146 level. A break above the latter could cause the emergence of the short-term bullish bias, potentially allowing the NZD/USD pair to target the psychological level of 0.6200.
NZD/USD: Daily Chart
New Zealand Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against listed major currencies today. New Zealand Dollar was the weakest against the Canadian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.11%
|0.20%
|0.27%
|0.00%
|0.23%
|0.13%
|0.07%
|EUR
|-0.11%
|0.02%
|0.10%
|-0.04%
|0.10%
|-0.08%
|-0.12%
|GBP
|-0.20%
|-0.02%
|0.06%
|-0.19%
|0.04%
|-0.07%
|-0.18%
|JPY
|-0.27%
|-0.10%
|-0.06%
|-0.27%
|-0.04%
|-0.09%
|-0.26%
|CAD
|-0.01%
|0.04%
|0.19%
|0.27%
|0.13%
|0.18%
|-0.07%
|AUD
|-0.23%
|-0.10%
|-0.04%
|0.04%
|-0.13%
|-0.03%
|-0.24%
|NZD
|-0.13%
|0.08%
|0.07%
|0.09%
|-0.18%
|0.03%
|-0.12%
|CHF
|-0.07%
|0.12%
|0.18%
|0.26%
|0.07%
|0.24%
|0.12%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the New Zealand Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent NZD (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
