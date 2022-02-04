NZD/USD Price Analysis: The 50% mean reversion is giving way in Asia

- NZD/USD bulls all in at the 50% mean reversion mark, eyes o 0.67 the figure.
- NFP is going to be a key eve and volatility could see NZD/USD elevated.
As per the prior analysis, NZD/USD bulls keep on keeping on, eyes on 61.8% golden ratio around NFP, the kiwi remains in flight ahead of the Nonfarm Payrolls and is taking on a 50% mean reversion level in Asia.
NZD/USD prior analysis
NZD/USD weekly chart, prior analysis
''A 50% mean reversion of the weekly bearish leg of its own M-formation aligns with the daily target in the low 0.67 area.''
NZD/USD Thursday New York session
The price was toying with the 50% mean reversion mark in New York. It was stated that a daily bullish close would underpin the bullish bias for a run to the 61.8% golden ratio,(0.6700), potentially to be achieved around the NFP event before the week is out.
We did not get a close above the 50%, but a 4-hour close would be equally as positive ahead of the NFP event, as per below.
Meanwhile, it is worth noting that a daily-W, as illustrated o the chart above, could be forming which makes the 0.6660's a potentially important supporting area.
NZD/USD H4 chart
