NZD/USD Price Analysis: Struggles to counter 0.6000

- NZD/USD faces selling pressure above 0.6000 as US Dollar recovers.
- Fed Kashkari doesn’t see interest rate cuts this year.
- Investors see the RBNZ reducing interest rates from October.
The NZD/USD pair faces pressure above the psychological figure of 0.6000 in Wednesday’s New York session. Downside pressure on the Kiwi asset is driven by risk-averse market sentiment and a recovery in the US Dollar.
The S&P 500 opens on a bearish note, suggesting a weak risk-appetite of investors. 10-year US Treasury yields recover to 4.49% as Minneapolis Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank President Neel Kashkari sounded hawkish in his commentary over the interest rate guidance on Tuesday. The US Dollar Index (DXY) holds strength near intraday’s high around 105.50
Neel Kashkari emphasized the need to keep interest rates at their current levels for the entire year. Kashkari wants to see multiple positive inflation readings to build confidence that inflation is on course to return to the desired rate of 2%.
The New Zealand Dollar has posted a modest decline as investors see the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) shifting to interest rate cuts from the October meeting. Earlier, investors anticipated that the RBNZ would look for rate cuts in 2025.
NZD/USD holds gains posted after a breakout of the Falling Wedge formation on a four-hour timeframe. A breakout of the above-mentioned chart pattern exhibits a bullish reversal. The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 0.6000 continues to offer support to the New Zealand Dollar bulls.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers inside the 40.00-60.00 range. A decisive break above 60.00 will trigger a bullish momentum.
An upside above April 4 high around 0.6050 will drive the asset towards the round-level resistance of 0.6100 and February 9 high of 0.6160.
On the contrary, a fresh downside would appear if the asset breaks below the April 16 low at 0.5860. This would drag the asset toward 8 September 2023 low at 0.5847, followed by the round-level support of 0.5900.
NZD/USD four-hour chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5997
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|0.6002
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5945
|Daily SMA50
|0.6016
|Daily SMA100
|0.6097
|Daily SMA200
|0.6039
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6021
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5995
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6046
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5875
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6079
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5851
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6005
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6011
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5991
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.598
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5965
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6017
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6032
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6043
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.0750, eyes on Fedspeak
EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades at around 1.0750 on Wednesday. Hawkish comments from Fed officials help the US Dollar stay resilient and don't allow the pair to stage a rebound.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.2500 ahead of Thursday's BoE event
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades in negative territory below 1.2500 after losing nearly 0.5% on Tuesday. The renewed US Dollar strength on hawkish Fed comments weighs on the pair as market focus shifts to the BoE's policy announcements on Thursday.
Gold fluctuates in narrow range above $2,300
Gold struggles to make a decisive move in either direction and moves sideways in a narrow channel above $2,300. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield clings to modest gains near 4.5% and limits XAU/USD's upside.
SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit sees redacted filing go public, XRP dips to $0.51
Ripple (XRP) dipped to $0.51 low on Wednesday, erasing its gains from earlier this week. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing is now public, in its redacted version.
Softer growth, cooler inflation and rate cuts remain on the horizon
Economic growth in the US appears to be in solid shape. Although real GDP growth came in well below consensus expectations, the headline miss was mostly the result of larger-than-anticipated drags from trade and inventories.