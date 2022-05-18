  • NZD/USD bears take a breather following the biggest daily fall in a week.
  • Short-term SMAs stop bears on the way to weekly horizontal support comprising multi-month low.
  • Descending RSI, not oversold, keep sellers hopeful, 100-SMA limits upside momentum.

NZD/USD holds lower ground near 0.6300, after declining the most in a week, as bears await the key New Zealand Annual Budget Release during early Thursday.

In doing so, the Kiwi pair jostles with the 21-SMA and 50-SMA amid a downward sloping RSI (14) line, not oversold.

Not only the RSI but the pair’s inability to cross one-week-old horizontal resistance, as well as stay beyond a monthly descending trend line also keeps NZD/USD sellers hopeful.

That said, the quote’s latest weakness aims the area comprising the monthly low, also the lowest levels since 2020, around 0.6225-15.

Following that, the 0.6200 threshold may offer an intermediate halt before directing bears towards April 2020 peak near 0.6175.

Alternatively, a one-month-old downward sloping resistance line restricts immediate upside around 0.6335, a break of which will direct buyers towards a horizontal region from May 09, surrounding 0.6375-85.

Even if the NZD/USD prices rise past 0.6385, a clear run-up past-100-SMA, close to 0.6390, becomes necessary for the buyers to retake control.

NZD/USD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6358
Today Daily Change 0.0003
Today Daily Change % 0.05%
Today daily open 0.6355
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6461
Daily SMA50 0.6708
Daily SMA100 0.6719
Daily SMA200 0.6848
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6376
Previous Daily Low 0.6261
Previous Weekly High 0.6414
Previous Weekly Low 0.6217
Previous Monthly High 0.7035
Previous Monthly Low 0.6451
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6332
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6305
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6285
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6216
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6171
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.64
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6446
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6515

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

