NZD/USD Price Analysis: Kiwi negates bearish pattern with a move above 0.66

- NZD/USD closed above 0.66 on Wednesday, invalidating a double top bearish pattern.
- Daily chart indicators continue to call a bearish move.
The NZD/USD pair clocked a session high of 0.6628 a few minutes before press time, having closed above 0.66 on Wednesday.
The pair's break above 0.66 has invalidated the bearish double top breakdown pattern confirmed on Sept. 23.
That said, the 14-day relative strength index is still hovering in bearish territory below 50, and the MACD histogram remains below zero.
The bias would turn bullish once the RSI moves above 50, and the MACD turns positive. That would shift risk in favor of a re-test of the psychological level of 0.68.
The immediate support is seen at 0.66, which, if breached, would put the bears back into the driver's seat and expose the Aug. 20 low of 0.6489.
Daily chart
Trend: Neutral
Technical levels
-
- R3 0.6699
- R2 0.6663
- R1 0.6641
- PP 0.6605
-
- S1 0.6583
- S2 0.6547
- S3 0.6525
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
