- NZD/USD crosses two-week-old resistance line to highlight trader’s bullish bias.
- Upbeat MACD, RSI adds strength to the run-up targeting fresh multi-month high.
- Convergence of 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion, June 2022 high appears a tough nut to crack for buyers.
- Sellers need 100-SMA breakdown to confirm further downside.
NZD/USD takes the bids to refresh the weekly high near 0.6520 during early Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Kiwi pair extends its rebound from the 100-SMA to cross a downward-sloping resistance line from January 18.
Not only the successful recovery from the 100-SMA and the trend line breakout but bullish MACD signals and the upbeat RSI (14) also keep NZD/USD buyers hopeful.
As a result, the Kiwi pair is all set to poke the previous monthly high of 0.6530.
It’s worth noting, however, that a convergence of June 2022 high and 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) of its January 06-19 moves, near 0.6575, appears a strong resistance for the NZD/USD bulls to cross to keep the reins afterward.
On the flip side, pullback remains elusive unless the NZD/USD pair stays above the recent resistance-turned-support line near the 0.6500 round figure.
Even if the NZD/USD price drops below 0.6500 resistance-turned-support, the 100-SMA and the weekly low, respectively around 0.6440 and 0.6410, could challenge the pair’s further downside.
In a case where NZD/USD remains weak past 0.6410, the 200-SMA level near 0.6375 could act as the last defense of the bears.
NZD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6519
|Today Daily Change
|0.0054
|Today Daily Change %
|0.84%
|Today daily open
|0.6465
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6413
|Daily SMA50
|0.6359
|Daily SMA100
|0.6093
|Daily SMA200
|0.6192
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6479
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6412
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6526
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6437
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6531
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.619
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6438
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6454
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6425
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6385
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6358
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6492
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6519
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6559
