NZD/USD Price Analysis: Extends NZ employment-led gains after China Caixin Services PMI

NZD/USD stays bid around weekly top amid upbeat fundamentals.

After upbeat NZ Q4 jobs report, China Caixin Services PMI grew more than expected in January.

Bulls attack monthly resistance line, six-week-old support line becomes key for sellers’ entry.

NZD/USD refreshes the weekly top to 0.7218, up 0.80% intraday, during early Wednesday. In doing so, the kiwi pair stretches its run-up following the strong employment data at home. Also recently helping the bulls is China’s upbeat activity number for January.

While a downward sloping trend line from January 06 probes the NZD/USD buyers around 0.7220, receding strength of bearish MACD signals and sustained trading beyond 50-day SMA keeps the bulls hopeful.

Though, January 26 top near 0.7250 is likely an extra filter to the north-run targeting the previous month’s top of 0.7316.

Meanwhile, a downside break of 50-day SMA, at 0.7137 now, needs to close below an ascending support line from December 21, currently around 0.7120, to convince NZD/USD sellers.

Should the quote drops below 0.7120 daily, December’s bottom close to the 0.7000 psychological magnet will gain the market’s attention.

Overall, NZD/USD is up for the rise targeting to refresh multi-month top marked in January.

NZD/USD daily chart

Trend: Bullish