NZD/USD Price Analysis: Edges higher past 0.6300 within weekly bullish channel

- NZD/USD reverses the previous day’s pullback form one-month high inside immediate rising channel.
- Bullish chart formation contrasts with oscillators suggesting pullback in Kiwi prices.
- Bears need to break 0.6300 for re-entry, 0.6385-90 appears a tough nut to crack for buyers.
NZD/USD clings to mild gains around 0.6340 as it seesaws within a weekly ascending trend channel during early Wednesday. In doing so, the Kiwi pair reverses the previous day’s corrective pullback from the one-month high while approaching the short-term key resistance confluence on the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) release day.
It’s worth noting, however, that the bearish MACD signals and nearly overbought RSI (14) hint at the NZD/USD pair’s pullback.
The same highlights the bottom line of an aforementioned bullish channel, close to 0.6325. Also acting as short-term key support is the mid-April swing high near 0.6315 and the 0.6300 round figure.
In a case where the NZD/USD bears keep the reins past 0.6300, the odds of witnessing the pair’s further downside towards the 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels of March-April upside, near 0.6235 and 0.6200 in that order, can’t be ruled out.
On the flip side, the latest peak of around 0.6360 precedes the 0.6385-90 resistance confluence, comprising the stated channel’s top line and tops marked in April, to prod the NZD/USD buyers.
Even if the Kiwi pair manages to cross the 0.6390 hurdle, the 0.6400 psychological magnet may act as an extra check for the buyers.
NZD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.634
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|0.6335
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.621
|Daily SMA50
|0.6217
|Daily SMA100
|0.6279
|Daily SMA200
|0.616
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.635
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6318
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6316
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.616
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6389
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6111
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.633
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6338
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6318
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6302
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6286
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6351
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6367
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6383
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
