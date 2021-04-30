NZD/USD Price Analysis: Clings to 0.7250 after dismal Chinese Manufacturing data

NEWS | | By Rekha Chauhan
  • NZD/USD off multi-week highs near 0.7280 on Friday.
  • Bears challenge the key support near 0.7220.
  • Neutral MACD tilts in favor of the downside momentum

The NZD/USD pair came under strong bearish pressure on Thursday and dropped to its lowest level in the previous two sessions at 0.7220. Although the pair managed to erase a small portion of its daily losses in the European session, it was last seen gaining 0.01% on the day at 0.7246. The consolidation in prices happens following the below forecasts Chinese Manufacturing PMI.

NZD/USD daily chart

On the daily chart, the pair has been consolidating gains while managing to defend the lower levels near 0.7240. The formation of Doji candlesticks along with the descending trendline from Thursday’s high near 0.7290 act a strong wall of resistance for the price to cross over, thus giving an expression that bears could have an edge in conquering the trade.

The price is taking support near the 20-hour simple moving average(SMA) placed at 0.7246. If the price breaks below,  then the first stop would appear at 0.7230 horizontal support zone and next it will keep an eye for 0.7210. The receding Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) suggests prices could test April 28 lows in the vicinity of 0.7180.

On the flip slide, if the price barges above the downward sloping line and sustains above it then the first upside hurdle would emerge near the 0.7265 horizontal resistance zone. Moving higher it could touch Thursday’s high near 0.7290, and then early March highs at 0.7305.

NZD/USD additional technical level

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7248
Today Daily Change 0.0003
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 0.7245
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7133
Daily SMA50 0.7155
Daily SMA100 0.716
Daily SMA200 0.694
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7287
Previous Daily Low 0.7222
Previous Weekly High 0.723
Previous Weekly Low 0.7121
Previous Monthly High 0.7308
Previous Monthly Low 0.6943
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7247
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7262
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7216
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7186
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7151
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7281
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7316
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7346

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

