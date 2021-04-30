NZD/USD Price Analysis: Clings to 0.7250 after dismal Chinese Manufacturing data

- NZD/USD off multi-week highs near 0.7280 on Friday.
- Bears challenge the key support near 0.7220.
- Neutral MACD tilts in favor of the downside momentum
The NZD/USD pair came under strong bearish pressure on Thursday and dropped to its lowest level in the previous two sessions at 0.7220. Although the pair managed to erase a small portion of its daily losses in the European session, it was last seen gaining 0.01% on the day at 0.7246. The consolidation in prices happens following the below forecasts Chinese Manufacturing PMI.
NZD/USD daily chart
On the daily chart, the pair has been consolidating gains while managing to defend the lower levels near 0.7240. The formation of Doji candlesticks along with the descending trendline from Thursday’s high near 0.7290 act a strong wall of resistance for the price to cross over, thus giving an expression that bears could have an edge in conquering the trade.
The price is taking support near the 20-hour simple moving average(SMA) placed at 0.7246. If the price breaks below, then the first stop would appear at 0.7230 horizontal support zone and next it will keep an eye for 0.7210. The receding Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) suggests prices could test April 28 lows in the vicinity of 0.7180.
On the flip slide, if the price barges above the downward sloping line and sustains above it then the first upside hurdle would emerge near the 0.7265 horizontal resistance zone. Moving higher it could touch Thursday’s high near 0.7290, and then early March highs at 0.7305.
NZD/USD additional technical level
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7248
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|0.7245
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7133
|Daily SMA50
|0.7155
|Daily SMA100
|0.716
|Daily SMA200
|0.694
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7287
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7222
|Previous Weekly High
|0.723
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7121
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7308
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6943
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7247
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7262
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7216
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7186
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7151
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7281
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7316
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7346
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
