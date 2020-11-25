NZD/USD Price Analysis: Challenges 50-HMA support after triangle breakdown

- NZD/USD spotted a symmetrical triangle breakdown on the 1H chart.
- Hourly RSI pierces through the midline, in the bearish region.
- 50-HMA support offers a reprieve to the NZD bulls.
Having faced rejection just below 0.7000, NZD/USD witnessed a fresh leg down over the last hours amid what looks like a chart-driven drop.
The kiwi charted a symmetrical triangle breakdown on the hourly sticks following a close below the rising trendline (pattern) support at 0.6976.
The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) entered the bearish region after cutting through the midline, currently trading at 45.22. This implies that the sellers are likely to retain control in the near-term.
At the time of writing, the spot is testing the 50-hourly moving average (HMA) at 0.6960. Acceptance below the latter could fuel a sharp drop towards the horizontal 100-HMA at 0.6941.
However, if the bulls manage to defend the 50-HMA cushion, a bounce towards the 21-HMA support-turned-resistance at 0.6975 cannot be ruled.
Further up, the multi-month highs of 0.6990 could be challenged en-route 0.7000.
NZD/USD: Hourly chart
NZD/USD: Additional levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6961
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|0.6978
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6807
|Daily SMA50
|0.6703
|Daily SMA100
|0.6664
|Daily SMA200
|0.6423
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7005
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6917
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6952
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6841
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6726
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6546
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6971
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6951
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6928
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6879
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.684
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7016
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7055
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7104
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
