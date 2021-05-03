NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls remain defensive near 0.7200

- NZD/USD has been consolidating gains near 0.7200.
- Further recovery targets seem limited at 0.7220.
- Bullish MACD signals some upside gains.
The NZD/USD pair manages to hold onto the 0.7200 level, a key psychological yardstick in the Asian session.
At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.7200, up 0.03% on the day.
NZD/USD daily chart
On the daily chart, the pair has been consolidating gains around the 0.7200 level and is looking to extend towards the high of April 21 in the vicinity of 0.7220. The ascending trend line, which looks to lengthen from the lows of April at 0.6945, acts as a wall of defence for NZD/USD bulls.
If prices move above Monday’s high near the 0.7215 area, then the first resistance level would emerge near April 30 highs at 0.7255, followed by highs of April 29 in the neighbourhood of 0.7290. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator reads above the midline, and maintains momentum in favor of the bulls, making it easier to reach out to the 0.7300 horizontal resistance zone.
As price moves downwards, NZD/USD would test the first stoppage near 0.7175 horizontal support zone, which coincides with the breach of the ascending trendline. This might lead to a drop towards the 50-day moving average (DMA) placed at 07150. Finally, prices could retest the lows of April 19 near the 0.7120 region.
NZD/USD additional levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.72
|Today Daily Change
|0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|0.50
|Today daily open
|0.7164
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.714
|Daily SMA50
|0.7153
|Daily SMA100
|0.716
|Daily SMA200
|0.6942
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7256
|Previous Daily Low
|0.715
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7287
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.715
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7287
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6945
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.719
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7215
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7124
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7084
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7019
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.723
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7295
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7335
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
