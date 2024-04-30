NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears reign supreme, bulls nowhere to be found

- The daily indicators of the NZD/USD daily chart confirm a steady bearish momentum.
- Hourly indicators signal oversold conditions which could lead to a mild upwards correction.
- The failure to regain the 20-day SMA worsens the outlook of the buyers.
The NZD/USD pair plunged to 0.5890 on Tuesday as bears hit the gas and bulls seem to have given up their momentum gained in the last session. Selling conditions are more extreme in the hourly charts as indicators signal oversold conditions which could lead to an upwards correction in the near tearm.
The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) for the NZD/USD is in the negative territory. The most recent reading signals sellers are currently dominating the market, with a downward trend. Regarding the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), the decreasing green bars confirm this bearish momentum with the bullish impulse nowhere to be found.
NZD/USD daily chart
On the hourly chart, the RSI shows stronger oversold conditions in the most recent hours. However, the hourly MACD, indicated by flat red bars on the histogram, shows a flattening bearish momentum. Notably, despite the oversold condition, buyers have not yet stepped in with enough strength to shift the momentum toward the green zone but they might in the next hours.
NZD/USD hourly chart
Regarding the larger scope, the NZD/USD displays a bearish trend, evidenced by its position below the Simple Moving Averages (SMA) for the 20, 100, and 200-day periods. After getting rejected by the 20-day SMA multiple times in the last sessions, the outlook is confirmed to be bearish as the time of the buyers seems to be fading. In addition, after failing to conquer that crucial resistance, leaves the pair bound for additional downside. However, ahead of the Asian session, there could be a minor upward correction to consolidate the overextended downward movements seen on the hourly chart.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5892
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0084
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.41
|Today daily open
|0.5976
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.596
|Daily SMA50
|0.6042
|Daily SMA100
|0.6111
|Daily SMA200
|0.6046
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5986
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5941
|Previous Weekly High
|0.597
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5886
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6218
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5956
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5969
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5958
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5949
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5923
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5904
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5994
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6013
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6039
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
