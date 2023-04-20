NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears about to reengage for another push to fresh lows

Share:

NZD/USD shows a likelihood of a continuation to the downside.

The 0.6180 structure is the line in the sand.

As per the prior analysis, NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears eye a continuation to 0.6120, the bias remains bearish as the following will illustrate.

NZD/USD prior analysis

NZD/USD was embarking on a run to test a 50% mean reversion level of the prior bearish impulse as follows:

There was a break in structure, however, which opened the prospects of a downside continuation:

0.6120 was eyed as the -272% Fibo in this regard while 0.6100 and 0.6080 came as the next levels of interest.

NZD/USD update

NZD/USD bears have moved in and pierced the 0.6161 structure to open the gates for further downside for the sessions ahead.

We can see the break in the structure and given the current daily wick, it can be expected to be filled in on the lower time frames as follows:

NZD/USD M15 chart

The 0.6180 structure is the line in the sand and a break of this will likely firm up the likelihood of a continuation to the downside to filling the wick and break to fresh lows.