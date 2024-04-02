NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bearish pattern unfolding

- NZD/USD is declining in the final C leg of a bearish pattern.
- The Measured Move is likely to fall to a target in the 0.5800s.
- The RSI is oversold on the daily chart suggesting a risk of a pullback.
NZD/USD is falling in a bearish three-wave pattern, known as a Measured Move. This type of pattern consists of three waves, usually labeled ABC, in which wave A and C are commonly of the same length – or related by a Fibonacci ratio.
New Zealand Dollar versus US Dollar: Daily chart
Assuming the pattern unfolds as expected, NZD/USD is likely to fall to a target at roughly 0.5847, corresponding to the end of wave C.
NZD/USD has already broken below the conservative target for the pattern at 0.5988, measured as wave C being equal to a 0.618 Fibonacci ratio of wave A.
The pair is in a short-term downtrend which, according to the adage that “the trend is your friend,” is likely to continue.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) momentum indicator, fixed at 29.32 on Monday’s close, is oversold which means there is now a risk of a pullback occurring.
If the RSI exits oversold it will signal the price will probably rise and traders should close their short bets and open longs.
If the RSI remains below 30 in the oversold zone it will signal traders should keep their short bets open but not add to them.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
