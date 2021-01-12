NZD/USD Price Analysis: Battles 21-day SMA, short-term key support line below 0.7200

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD strays on the back foot for fourth consecutive day.
  • Normal RSI conditions challenge bears near key technical supports.
  • Bulls remain cautious unless crossing the 0.7300 threshold.

NZD/USD drops to 0.7160, down 0.10% intraday, during early Tuesday. In doing so, the kiwi pair prints a four-day downtrend as bears battle 21-day SMA and an upward sloping trend line from November 02.

As RSI stabilizes around the 50 level, following its pullback from overbought territory, the bears are likely to wait for a clear downside break below 0.7150/45 support confluence.

Following that, a 50-day SMA level of 0.7014 and a December low near 0.7000 will be on the NZD/USD sellers’ radar.

Meanwhile, an area comprising December 31 top and early last week’s lows surrounding 0.7240 will add filters to the pair’s upside past-0.7200.

Even if the NZD/USD buyers manage to cross 0.7240, they can wait for a sustained upside beyond the recent multi-month high around the 0.7300 threshold before eyeing the April 2018 peak surrounding the 0.7400 round-figure.

NZD/USD daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.716
Today Daily Change -7 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.10%
Today daily open 0.7167
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7133
Daily SMA50 0.7019
Daily SMA100 0.6835
Daily SMA200 0.6593
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7241
Previous Daily Low 0.7146
Previous Weekly High 0.7316
Previous Weekly Low 0.7153
Previous Monthly High 0.7241
Previous Monthly Low 0.7002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7183
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7205
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7129
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.709
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7034
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7223
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.728
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7318

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

