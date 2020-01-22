- US Dollar Index stays in consolidation phase above 97.50.
- US Pres. Trump criticizes Federal Reserve's monetary policy.
- Coming up on Thursday: Fourth-quarter inflation report from New Zealand.
The NZD/USD pair struggles to stage a technical recovery and trades below the 0.6600 handle on Wednesday. As of writing, the pair was down 0.05% on the day at 0.6592.
The lack of significant macroeconomic data releases during the first half of the week allows major currency pairs to stay relatively quiet. During an interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday, US President Trump, once again, criticized the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.
The GDP would be near 4% in 2019 if it weren't for the Fed's wrong decisions on interest rates, Trump argued. Nevertheless, the greenback largely ignored Trump's comments and continues to move sideways above 97.50 for the third straight day.
Eyes on New Zealand inflation
In the early trading hours of the Asian session on Thursday, Statistics New Zealand will release the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for the fourth quarter, which is expected to rise to 1.8% on a yearly basis from 1.5%.
Previewing the data, "we expect a 0.4% rise in the Consumers Price Index (CPI) for the December quarter, with annual inflation lifting to 1.8%," said Westpac analyst Michael Gordon. "Our forecast is higher than the Reserve Bank’s estimate, though the difference is on the more transitory tradables side of the CPI."
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6591
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|0.6594
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6654
|Daily SMA50
|0.6564
|Daily SMA100
|0.6454
|Daily SMA200
|0.6513
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6619
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6587
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6666
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6584
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6756
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6424
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6599
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6607
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6581
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6568
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6549
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6613
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6632
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6645
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to recover amid coronavirus fears, ahead of the ECB
EUR/USD is trading below 1.11, failing to recover. Fears about the coronavirus remain prominent in markets despite a soothing message from Chinese authorities. Tension is mounting ahead of Thursday's ECB decision.
GBP/USD stable around 1.3050 amid Brexit concerns, USD strength
GBP/USD is holding onto its gains and trades around 1.3050, shrugging off concerns of an unfavorable post-Brexit EU-US trade deal. The greenback's strength is also ignored.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP: Altcoins could trample BTC in the short term
Some technical details tip the balance in favor of the Altcoin leaders. Top 3 cryptocurrencies move within the most bullish of the short-term scenarios. There is room for consolidation. Moving averages are accelerating and supporting the price at current levels.
Gold reverses an early dip to $1550 area, turns flat for the day
Gold reversed an early dip to the $1550 region and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, albeit remained well below two-week highs set in the previous session.
USD/JPY rises above 110.00, potential head-and-shoulders on 1H
Risk reset in stocks is boding well for USD/JPY. The pair may be forming a head-and-shoulders pattern on the hourly chart. The bulls are not out of the woods yet and a break above 110.12 is needed to invalidate lower highs setup on the hourly chart.