NZD/USD posts small daily losses around 0.7230 ahead of US data

- NZD/USD is trading in a tight range following Thursday's decline.
- US Dollar Index edges higher toward 90.80 on Friday.
- Eyes on Personal Income, Personal Spending and PCE Price Index data from US.
After rising to its highest level since early March at 0.7286 on Thursday, the NZD/USD pair lost its traction and closed the day in the negative territory. With the greenback preserving its strength ahead of key macroeconomic data releases, the pair continues to edge lower and was last seen losing 0.15% on the day at 0.7234.
Focus shifts to US data
The sharp upsurge witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields and the upbeat GDP data, which showed that the economy grew by 6.4% in the first quarter, helped the USD outperform its rivals. Following Wednesday's FOMC-inspired decline, the US Dollar Index (DXY) managed to post small daily gains and extended its rebound on Friday. At the moment, the DXY is up 0.18% on the day at 90.79.
Later in the session, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, alongside Personal Income and Personal Spending figures.
Investors expect the Core PCE Price Index to rise to 1.8% in March from 1.4% in February. A stronger-than-expected reading could help US T-bond yields push higher and provide a boost to the greenback ahead of the weekend.
On the other hand, the data from New Zealand showed on Friday that the Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence Index improved to 115.4 in April from 110.8 but the NZD failed to capitalize on this upbeat print.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7235
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|0.7245
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7133
|Daily SMA50
|0.7155
|Daily SMA100
|0.716
|Daily SMA200
|0.694
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7287
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7222
|Previous Weekly High
|0.723
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7121
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7308
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6943
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7247
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7262
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7216
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7186
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7151
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7281
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7316
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7346
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips below 1.21 after German GDP misses with -1.7%
EUR/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.21 after German GDP missed estimates with -1.7% against -1.5% projected. Italian and French figures beat estimates. Eurozone growth and inflation figures are next, while higher US yields support the dollar.
GBP/USD pressured under 1.3950 amid dollar strength
GBP/USD is trading under 1.3950, succumbing to dollar strength. The greenback is edging higher alongside Treasury yields and after the satisfactory US GDP figures. Personal Income, Personal Spending and Core PCE are eyed.
XAU/USD remains confined in a range around $1,770 level
Gold struggled to capitalize on the previous day’s bounce from two-week lows. A modest USD strength was seen as a key factor that capped gains for the metal. A softer risk tone, dovish Fed held bears from placing bets and help limit losses. The technical set-up supports prospects for an extension of the recent pullback.
Cardano enters Tanzania to bank the unbanked as ADA price looks to consolidate
Cardano’s IOHK team announced a partnership with World Mobile Group to democratize access to digital, financial and social services in Africa. This move comes after the recent tie-up with the Ethiopian government.
Apple: Goldman upgrades as Apple (AAPL) smashes earnings, chart turns bullish
Apple reported Q1 earnings after the close on Wednesday. Apple beat estimates on both revenue and earnings per share (EPS). Apple (AAPL) finally catches an upgrade from Goldman Sachs.