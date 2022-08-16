- NZD/USD stays defensive at one-week low ahead of the key events.
- New Zealand PPI grew more than forecast in Q2 but came in softer-than-prior.
- Economic fears surrounding China, concerns over Fed’s September rate hike exert downside pressure.
- RBNZ is likely to announce fourth consecutive 0.50% rate increase but bulls need more to retake control.
NZD/USD struggles to defend the latest bounce off the 100-DMA as it seesaws near 0.6350 heading into the key interest rate announcement by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) early Wednesday in Asia. In doing so, the Kiwi pair justifies the market’s indecision as the Fed Minutes also highlight today as the key day in the calendar.
Recession woes join mixed data and anxiety ahead of September Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting weigh on the NZD/USD prices of late. However, firmer equities and the US dollar’s pullback ahead of the Fed Minutes seem to challenge the Kiwi pair sellers. On the same line could be New Zealand’s second quarter (Q2) Producer Price Index (PPI) data.
New Zealand’s PPI-Input rose past 2.2% expected to 3.1% in Q2 but stayed below 3.6% in previous readings. In the same way, the PPI-Output also crossed the 2.1% market forecasts with 2.4% QoQ figures while easing beneath the previous 2.6% prior.
On the other hand, China’s state planner announced multiple measures to fight back the recession woes after downbeat data and the failure of the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) rate cut in impressing traders. Also, Washington Post (WaPo) mentioned that Chinese authorities ordered factories to suspend production in several major manufacturing regions to preserve electricity, as the country face the worst heat wave in six decades.
It should be noted that the US Dollar Index (DXY) refreshed its three-week high before reversing from 106.94. The greenback’s gauge versus six major currencies previously benefited from the flight to safety before the firmer equities and consolidation ahead of FOMC Minutes joined mixed data to weigh on the quote.
That said, US Industrial Production grew 0.6% in July versus 0.3% expected and upwardly revised 0.0% prior whereas Building Permits also increased to 1.674M MoM during the stated month versus 1.656 market expectations and 1.696M previous readings. It should be noted that the Housing Starts dropped to 1.446M from 1.599M prior and 1.54M expected.
While portraying the mood, Wall Street managed to close on the positive side, despite retreating by the end of the day. That said, the US 10-year Treasury yields snapped a two-day downtrend by regaining 2.80% at the latest.
Looking forward, NZD/USD traders will pay attention to the RBNZ’s announcement as New Zealand’s central bank is up for the seventh back-to-back increase in its benchmark interest rate, from 2.5% to 3.0%, not to forget a fourth straight 50 basis points (bps) rate hike. It’s worth noting that the 0.50% rate lift is discussed and priced in, which in turn signals the “need for more” by the pair buyers. Following that, the Fed Minutes will be eyed to confirm another hawkish move in September despite the latest reduction in the inflation fears.
Also read: Reserve Bank of New Zealand Preview: Growth fears could temper hawkish rhetoric
Technical analysis
NZD/USD recently bounced off the 100-DMA support around 0.6320 amid bullish RSI divergence. The recovery moves, however, need validation from a downward sloping resistance line from late April, close to 0.6460 by the press time
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6346
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.41%
|Today daily open
|0.6372
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6294
|Daily SMA50
|0.627
|Daily SMA100
|0.6436
|Daily SMA200
|0.6619
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6457
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6355
|Previous Weekly High
|0.647
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6228
|Previous Monthly High
|0.633
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6061
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6394
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6418
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6332
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6293
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.623
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6434
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6497
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6536
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
