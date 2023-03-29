NZD/USD pares intraday losses, down a little below mid-0.6200s amid modest USD strength

- NZD/SUD faces rejection near the 200-day SMA and meets with a fresh supply on Wednesday.
- A goodish intraday pickup in the USD demand turns out to be a key factor exerting pressure.
- The Fed’s less hawkish stance, a positive risk tone caps the USD and lends support to the pair.
The NZD/USD pair once again fails near a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and comes under fresh selling pressure on Wednesday. Spot prices, however, remain depressed through the first half of the European session and currently trade just below mid-0.6200s, down less than 0.15% for the day.
The US Dollar (USD) gains some positive traction and snaps a two-day losing streak, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor acting as a headwind for the NZD/USD pair. The USD uptick, however, lacks any obvious fundamental catalyst and remains capped amid the Federal Reserve's less hawkish stance. In fact, the US central bank last week toned down its approach to reining in inflation and signalled that a pause to interest rate hikes was on the horizon in the wake of the recent turmoil in the banking sector.
Apart from this, the prevalent risk-on mood - as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets - caps gains for the safe-haven Greenback and lends some support to the risk-sensitive Kiwi. The takeover of Silicon Valley Bank by First Citizens Bank & Trust Company calmed nerves about the contagion risk. This, coupled with the lack of any bad news from the banking sector over the past two weeks, boosts investors' confidence and helped reverse the recent negative sentiment in the markets.
The aforementioned fundamental backdrop supports prospects for some meaningful appreciating move for the NZD/USD pair. That said, repeated failures to make it through the very important 200-day SMA make it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before placing fresh bullish bets. Traders now look to the US economic docket, featuring Pending Home Sales data. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, might influence the USD and provide some impetus to the major.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6239
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|0.6252
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6201
|Daily SMA50
|0.629
|Daily SMA100
|0.6287
|Daily SMA200
|0.616
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6256
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6195
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6295
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6167
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6538
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6131
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6233
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6218
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6213
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6173
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6152
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6274
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6295
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6335
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
