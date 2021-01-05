The outlook for NZD/USD stays constructive but sustained gains above 0.7250 are not favoured, in opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that the ‘the rapid pull-back from the high has room to extend lower but any weakness is likely limited to a test of 0.7160’. NZD subsequently rose to a high of 0.7229 before dropping sharply to an overnight low of 0.7153. From here, the risk remains on the downside but the support at 0.7130 is unlikely to come under threat. Resistance is at 0.7200 followed by 0.7225.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “NZD rose to within 10 pips of the major resistance of 0.7250 last Thursday (high of 0.7241) before retreating quickly. The rapid pull-back amid lackluster upward momentum suggests that NZD is unlikely able to maintain a foothold above 0.7250. Overall, while the outlook for NZD is viewed as positive, the prospect for a sustained advance above 0.7250 is not high. On the downside, a break of 0.7100 would indicate that a short-term top is in place.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
