NZD/USD: On the rise but yet to beat newfound hurdle at 0.6670

- NZD/USD gains 0.22% but is yet to beat resistance at 0.6670.
- The breakout may remain elusive due to risk-off moves in stocks.
- RBNZ's Hawkesby says New Zealand's economy needs continued support.
NZD/USD is trading in the green despite a weak tone in the equity markets. The pair needs to cross a newfound resistance of 0.6670 to put the bulls in a commanding position.
The Kiwi dollar is currently trading near 0.6660, representing a 0.22% gain on the day.
The immediate bias, however, remains neutral as the resistance at 0.6670 remains intact. That level has repeatedly proved a tough nut to crack over the past three days.
A convincing move above 0.6670 would revive the bullish view put forward by Friday's 1.41% surge and shift the focus to resistance at 0.68.
That said, the bulls may have a tough time forcing a breakout above 0.6670, as the Asian stock markets are currently tracking the US equities lower. As such, the US dollar may draw haven demand.
Wall Street suffered losses on Tuesday as Johnson and Johnson's decision to halt the coronavirus vaccine trials dented the risk sentiment. Also, deadlock in Washington over additional fiscal stimulus weighed on investor sentiment.
Besides, dovish Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) expectations could keep the NZD buyers at bay. The central bank's Assistant Governor Hawkesby was out on the wires a few minutes ago, stating that New Zealand's economy requires continued policy support. The bank believes in going hard and moving early in delivering additional stimulus, the policymaker added.
Technical levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6660
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|0.665
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6628
|Daily SMA50
|0.6633
|Daily SMA100
|0.6569
|Daily SMA200
|0.6389
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6671
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6628
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6674
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6546
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6799
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6511
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6655
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6644
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6628
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6607
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6585
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6671
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6693
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6714
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
