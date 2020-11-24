NZD/USD: Muted response to RBNZ Governor Orr's comments

- NZD/USD ignores RBNZ Governor Orr's comments on house prices.
- The monetary and financial policies alone cannot solve property issues, according to Orr.
- New Zealand's government has proposed adding property prices to central bank's remit.
Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) governor Adrian Orr was out on the wires soon before press time, pushing back against the government's proposal to add property prices to the central bank's remit.
"While house prices are an important channel that affects inflation, the monetary and financial policies alone cannot solve property issues," Orr said, while adding that lower interest rates promote spending and investment.
Orr's comments come after Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the central bank should think about out-of-control house prices. Robertson's remarks put a strong bid under the NZD, lifting the NZD/USD pair from 0.6939 to 0.6989
So far, however, Orr's comments have not had a sizeable impact on NZD/USD, leaving the currency pair unaffected near 0.6970. The pair pulled back from the session high of 0.6989 ahead of Orr's comments.
The odds of RBNZ cutting rates to negative territory have declined over the past few weeks, with New Zealand's relative success in controlling the second wave of coronavirus.
If implemented, Robertson's recommendation would dash hopes for additional easing in the form of negative rates or bigger bond purchases, as the property prices have soared this year in the wake of coronavirus pandemic and record-low borrowing costs.
Technical levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.697
|Today Daily Change
|0.0048
|Today Daily Change %
|0.69
|Today daily open
|0.6922
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6794
|Daily SMA50
|0.6698
|Daily SMA100
|0.666
|Daily SMA200
|0.642
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6969
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6897
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6952
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6841
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6726
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6546
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6941
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6924
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6889
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6857
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6817
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6962
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7001
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7034
Gold: Bears eye 200-day SMA amid global optimism
Having found acceptance under long-held support, gold now risks falling to the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $1796. The yellow metal closed below $1,850 on Monday, violating the level, which acted as a strong floor multiple times since September.
AUD/USD holds gains above 0.7300 on RBA Debelle's speech
AUD/USD holds gains above 0.7300 amid mixed Australian trade data and the upbeat market mood. Reports that the US GSA has started the formal Biden transition process boosted risk appetite. RBA Debelle ruled out a rate hike for at least three years.
NZD/USD: Muted response to RBNZ Governor Orr's comments
NZD/USD ignores RBNZ Governor Orr's comments on house prices. The monetary and financial policies alone cannot solve property issues, according to Orr. New Zealand's government has proposed adding property prices to central bank's remit.
Bitcoin outclasses gold as a store of value
More corporate investors turn to Bitcoin as Grayscale reports over 1billion added to its cryptocurrency funds in Q3 2020. JPMorgan also points to evidence of institutional demand for Bitcoin as investors move from its gold exchange-traded funds to cryptocurrency.
