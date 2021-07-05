- NZD/USD gathers momentum in the initial Asian trading hours.
- Lower US Treasury yields undermine the demand for the US dollar.
- Risk-on mood added support to kiwi post upbeat economic data, rate hike expectations.
The NZD/USD/ pair edges higher on Tuesday in the early Asian trading session. The pair opend on a lower note but gaiend swifty to touch the intraday high of 0.7064.
At the time of writing, the NZD/USD pair is trading at 0.7055, up 0.45% for the day.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the greenback performance against its major rivals, lost momentum and dropped back toward 92.20. The activity remained quiet due to holiday in the US market.
On the other hand, Kiwi remained in higher spirit after the latest Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion(QSBO) from the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER), for the Q1 showed that 60% of the financial service sector firms expect interest rates to rise over the coming year.
Meanwhile, as per the latest New Zealand Q2 Actual Business Confidence came at 7.0% as compared to -13% in the previous quarter.
As for now, traders are bracing up for New Zealand Global Dairy Trade Price Index and US Purchase Managers Index (PMI) data to gauge the market sentiment.
NZD/USD additional levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.706
|Today Daily Change
|0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|0.43
|Today daily open
|0.703
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.707
|Daily SMA50
|0.7162
|Daily SMA100
|0.7158
|Daily SMA200
|0.7058
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7039
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6947
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7087
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6947
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7289
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6923
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7004
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6982
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6972
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6914
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.688
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7063
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7097
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7155
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
