NZD/USD gathers momentum in the initial Asian trading hours.

Lower US Treasury yields undermine the demand for the US dollar.

Risk-on mood added support to kiwi post upbeat economic data, rate hike expectations.

The NZD/USD/ pair edges higher on Tuesday in the early Asian trading session. The pair opend on a lower note but gaiend swifty to touch the intraday high of 0.7064.

At the time of writing, the NZD/USD pair is trading at 0.7055, up 0.45% for the day.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the greenback performance against its major rivals, lost momentum and dropped back toward 92.20. The activity remained quiet due to holiday in the US market.

On the other hand, Kiwi remained in higher spirit after the latest Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion(QSBO) from the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER), for the Q1 showed that 60% of the financial service sector firms expect interest rates to rise over the coming year.

Meanwhile, as per the latest New Zealand Q2 Actual Business Confidence came at 7.0% as compared to -13% in the previous quarter.

As for now, traders are bracing up for New Zealand Global Dairy Trade Price Index and US Purchase Managers Index (PMI) data to gauge the market sentiment.

NZD/USD additional levels

NZD/USD Overview Today last price 0.706 Today Daily Change 0.0030 Today Daily Change % 0.43 Today daily open 0.703 Trends Daily SMA20 0.707 Daily SMA50 0.7162 Daily SMA100 0.7158 Daily SMA200 0.7058 Levels Previous Daily High 0.7039 Previous Daily Low 0.6947 Previous Weekly High 0.7087 Previous Weekly Low 0.6947 Previous Monthly High 0.7289 Previous Monthly Low 0.6923 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7004 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6982 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6972 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6914 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.688 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7063 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7097 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7155



