NZD/USD looks to extra consolidation near term – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, the Kiwi Dollar is seen extending the consolidation at current levels in the near term.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “While we expected NZD to weaken yesterday and “test 0.6365”, we were of the view “a sustained weakness is unlikely”. However, NZD cracked 0.6365 and dropped to 0.6342 before settling on a weak note (NY close of 0.6347, -0.47%). From here, further decline would not be surprising but oversold conditions could ‘limit’ any weakness to 0.6300 (there is a relatively strong support level at 0.6330). On the upside, 0.6380 is expected to be strong enough to cap any intraday rebound (minor resistance at 0.6365)”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “We detected the waning momentum early last Friday (13 Sep, spot at 0.6405) and warned that the “odds for further NZD strength have diminished”. After the weak daily closing in NY on Friday, we indicated yesterday (16 Sep, spot at 0.6380) that “a short-term top is in place” and expected NZD to “trade sideways between 0.6330 and 0.6430 for now”. Our view was not wrong even though the relatively large and rapid decline of -0.47% (0.6347) yesterday was not exactly expected. For now, we continue to expect NZD to trade sideways, albeit likely at a lower range of 0.6300/0.6400. Looking forward, if NZD were to register a NY close below 0.6300, it would suggest the early September low of 0.6270 would come under pressure. At this stage, the prospect for a move to 0.6270 is not high”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD marginally higher at around 1.1020
The EUR/USD pair is trading slightly higher but within familiar levels following the German ZEW survey, which showed that sentiment improved in September. Traders cautious ahead of Fed’s announcement this Wednesday.
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2400, as fear eases
The negative sentiment that ruled financial sentiment ever since the week started began easing, leading to some dollar’s selling. GBP/USD stuck ahead of the UK Supreme Court ruling on PM Johnson’s Parliament suspension.
USD/JPY finds buyers again ahead of 108.00
USD/JPY found buyers once again near 108.05 despite risk-aversion on poor Chinese data, as markets gear up for key central banks' events this week. Uncertainty over the US-Japan trade deal seems to keep the Yen under pressure.
Gold: Pivots around $1500 mark, above ascending trend-line/23.6% Fibo. confluence support
Gold once again managed to find some support near a 3-1/2-month-old ascending trend-line and has now moved into the positive territory, with bulls looking to extend the momentum further beyond the key $1500 psychological mark.
Gasoline and the Gulf
The attack on the Saudi Aramco refinery sent crude prices soaring on Monday and those increases will begin to affect US retail gasoline prices perhaps as soon as the end of this week. But unless fuel prices break higher, they are unlikely to impact the economy in any serious fashion.