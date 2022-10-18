- A combination of supporting factors pushes NZD/USD higher for the second straight day.
- Hotter-than-expected domestic consumer inflation figures boost the New Zealand dollar.
- A softer US bond yields, the risk-on impulse weighs on the USD and remains supportive.
The NZD/USD pair hits a one-and-half-week high during the first half of trading on Tuesday, with bulls now awaiting sustained strength beyond the 0.5700 round-figure mark.
A combination of factors allows the NZD/USD pair to gain strong follow-through traction for the second successive day and recover further from its lowest level since March 2020 touched last week. The New Zealand dollar gets a strong boost from hotter domestic consumer inflation figures, which smashed estimates and lifted bets for a more aggressive rate hike by the RBNZ. Apart from this, the prevalent US dollar selling bias further contributes to the ongoing positive move.
In fact, the USD Index, which measures the greenback's performance against a basket of currencies, drops to over a one-week low amid a softer tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields. Apart from this, the risk-on impulse exerts additional downward pressure on the safe-haven buck and benefits the risk-sensitive kiwi. With the latest leg up, the NZD/USD pair seems to have confirmed a bullish breakout through the 0.5650 supply zone and seems poised to appreciate further.
That said, a combination of factors might hold back bulls from placing aggressive bets and keep a lid on any meaningful upside. Concerns about the economic headwinds stemming from rapidly rising borrowing costs, geopolitical risks and China's zero-COVID policy could cap the optimistic move in the markets. Furthermore, growing acceptance that the Fed will continue to hike interest rates at a faster pace should act as a tailwind for the USD. This, in turn, warrants caution for bullish traders.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of Industrial Production data and Capacity Utilization Rate later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the NZD/USD pair. The focus will then turn to important macro data from China, due for release during the Asian session on Wednesday.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5694
|Today Daily Change
|0.0066
|Today Daily Change %
|1.17
|Today daily open
|0.5628
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5689
|Daily SMA50
|0.5976
|Daily SMA100
|0.6129
|Daily SMA200
|0.641
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.565
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5551
|Previous Weekly High
|0.573
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5512
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6162
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5565
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5612
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5589
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.557
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5511
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5471
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5669
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5709
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.5767
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
