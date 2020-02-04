NZD/USD looks for direction near 0.6460, RBA, coronavirus in focus

- NZD/USD seesaws near the lowest since late-2019.
- New Zealand Building Permits failed to please buyers amid fresh updates concerning coronavirus.
- The monetary policy decision by the key customer acts as an immediate catalyst.
NZD/USD remains on the back foot while declining to the intra-day low of 0.6455 during the Asian session on Tuesday. In doing so, the pair stays close to December 2019 lows while also refraining to break the yearly low around 0.6453.
The latest data from New Zealand suggests that the seasonally adjusted Building Permits grew far more than -0.3% forecast to +9.9%. Even so, buyers failed to return as statistics from China and Moody’s concern relating to coronavirus weighed on the market’s risk tone.
Also negatively affecting the trading sentiment could be the news that South Korean giant Hyundai has to stop some production amid the lack of supplies from China. Furthermore, monetary policy meeting by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) also makes the kiwi traders a little nervous ahead of the interest rate decision from the largest customer.
With this, the US 10-year treasury yields stay mostly directionless near 1.525% whereas S&P 500 Futures also matches the previous day’s close around 3,245 by the press time.
Although the RBA isn’t expected to alter its current monetary policy, its likely dovish bias may keep downside pressure on the NZD/USD pair. Furthermore, New Zealand’s latest close trade ties with China make the pair a bit heavier ahead of Friday’s key employment data.
Technical Analysis
Highs marked during late-October and November 2019, around 0.6440/35, will keep luring the bears unless prices close beyond a 100-day SMA level of 0.6470.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.646
|Today Daily Change
|-2 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|0.6462
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6585
|Daily SMA50
|0.6588
|Daily SMA100
|0.6467
|Daily SMA200
|0.6508
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6478
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6453
|Previous Weekly High
|0.661
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6453
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6741
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6453
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6463
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6468
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6451
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6439
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6426
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6476
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6489
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6501
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bounce still capped by 0.6700 ahead of RBA
AUD/USD continues to challenge the 0.67 handle, having hit a new four-month low of 0.6679 in the last hour. The Aussie pair struggles around 2020 lows amid imminent RBA rate cut expectations and the cautious market mood.
USD/JPY finds buyers near 108.50 amid positive S&P 500 futures
Fresh bids emerged just ahead of the 108.50 level, allowing USD/JPY to recover some ground amid a positive tone seen in the US equity futures and Treasury yields. However, the further upside looks elusive amid China's coronavirus crisis.
RBA Preview: Will They Cut?
The RBA last cut rates on Sept 3rd, 2019 after cutting twice earlier in the year. They last met on Dec 3rd and in their statement the RBA said they would continue to monitor labor markets, as well as domestic and global factors.
Gold recovers to $1,579 as coronavirus updates weight on risk-tone
Gold takes the bids near $1,579 amid Tuesday’s Asian session. While the risk reset dragged the yellow metal during the previous day, the recent challenges emanating from China keep the bulls hopeful.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.