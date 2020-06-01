NZD/USD jumps to fresh three-month tops near 0.6250 amid risk-on, China PMI big beat

- NZD bulls flex their muscles on upbeat Chinese PMI and risk-on mood
- Upbeat market mood downs the US dollar across the board.
- US’ softer stance on China over Hong Kong adds to thin trading.
The bid tone around the NZD/USD pair strengthened following the release of the upbeat Chinese Caixin May Manufacturing PMI, driving the pair to hit the highest levels in three months at 0.6247.
At the press time, the spot trades at 0.6238, still up 0.63% on the day. The higher-yielding currencies such as the Antipodeans are lifted by a risk-friendly market environment. The risk appetite got boosted after US President Donald Trump refrained to take a hardline approach to China and its trade deal over the Hong Kong security issue last Friday.
Meanwhile, broad-based US dollar weakness amid the improved market mood and intensifying riots in the US cities also adds to the upsurge in the spot. Further, thin market conditions on the back of a national holiday in New Zealand likely exaggerate the move in the kiwi.
Looking ahead, the US dollar price action and risk sentiment will continue to play out amid holiday-thinned trading and ahead of the key US ISM Manufacturing PMI release.
From a short technical perspective, the bulls now look for a convincing break above 0.6250, with eyes set on the 200-DMA barrier at 0.6314. To the downside, any correction could see the immediate support at 0.6206/0.6196 (5-DMA/ daily pivot point) and 10-DMA at 0.6170.
NZD/USD additional levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6242
|Today Daily Change
|0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|0.61
|Today daily open
|0.6204
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.609
|Daily SMA50
|0.603
|Daily SMA100
|0.6197
|Daily SMA200
|0.6316
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6241
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6169
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6241
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6083
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6241
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5921
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6196
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6213
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6168
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6133
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6096
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.624
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6277
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6312
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates the rally above 0.67 on China's PMI big beat
AUD/USD consolidates the rally 0.6700 after the Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI beat estimates with 50.7. Bulls are relieved that Trump's China news conference didn't mention trade. Liquidy is thinner in Asia.
USD/JPY off highs, tracks broad USD weakness
USD/JPY drops back towards 107.50 following another failed attempt towards 108.00, despite a risk-on rally in the Asian equities. The spot tracks broad US dollar weakness, especially after US President Trump's softer stance on China boosted risk appetite.
NZD/USD jumps to fresh three-month tops near 0.6250 amid risk-on, China PMI big beat
Gold: Teasing a rectangle breakout, $1750 in sight
Gold bulls gathering pace for the next push higher. The extension of last week’s rally in the yellow metal is mainly driven by the sell-off in the US dollar across the board, in the wake of US-China trade war relief and escalating US riots.
WTI retreats from 12-week high as OPEC+ news confront Sino-American tension
WTI eases from the highest since March 11 to $35.20 during Monday’s Asian session. OPEC+ to pre-pone meeting, calls for 1-2 month extension to current output cuts are on the hike. China’s PMI can offer immediate direction to energy prices.