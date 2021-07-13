NZD/USD jumps above 0.7000 post-Chinese data ,risk-on mood

- NZD/USD remains on track for further upside momentum after upbeat Chinese trade data.
- China prints the largest trade surplus data in the previous five months.
- Improved risk-appetite among investors keeps Kiwi firmer against the US dollar.
NZD/USD edges higher on Tuesday in the Asian session. The pair refreshes daily highs on general risk-on sentiment and upbeat Chinese trade data.
At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.7005, up 0.37% for the day.
Kiwi gained post upbeat Chinese trade surplus data, which showed the pace of economic recovery in Asia-pacific’s largest economic power. The trade surplus came at USD 51.53 billion in June, much higher than the market consensus of USD 44.2 billion.
Meanwhile, investors look ahead to the Reserve Bank New Zealand’s (RBNZ’s) interest rate decision, after Personal & Business Banking in New Zealand (ASB), Westpac and Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) economist projected the date in the previous week when the RBNZ is expected to increase the official cash rate (OCR).
It is worth noting that S&P 500 Futures were trading at 4,384 with 0.35% gains.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, slips below 92.20 with 0.11% losses.
As for now, investors are waiting for the US Consumer Price Index data to gauge the market sentiment.
NZD/USD additional levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7009
|Today Daily Change
|0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|0.40
|Today daily open
|0.6981
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7014
|Daily SMA50
|0.7136
|Daily SMA100
|0.7143
|Daily SMA200
|0.707
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7009
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6948
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7106
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6923
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7289
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6923
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6971
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6986
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.695
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6918
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6889
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7011
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.704
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7072
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
