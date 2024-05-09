NZD/USD inches higher to near 0.6000 after Chinese Trade data

- NZD/USD gains ground after Chinese import shows rise in April.
- RBNZ indicated a delay in any potential rate cut until 2025.
- The higher US Treasury yields are contributing support for the US Dollar.
NZD/USD has extended its gains for the second consecutive session, trading around 0.6010 during the Asian session on Thursday. The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) gains ground after the release of the Chinese data on Thursday, given the close trade relationship between New Zealand and China.
Chinese Imports (YoY) surged by 8.4% in April, surpassing forecasts of 5.4%. Additionally, Exports grew by 1.5%, higher than the anticipated 1.0% gain projected by analysts. These latest figures brought a positive surprise amidst concerns of potential additional tariffs on Chinese goods by the US. However, Trade Balance USD increased to $72.35 billion from March’s reading of $58.55 billion, slightly below the expected $76.7 billion.
In New Zealand, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) indicated a delay in any potential move toward monetary easing until 2025. The RBNZ cited higher-than-anticipated inflation pressures in the first quarter as a reason for this stance. Such a decision could provide support for the New Zealand Dollar (NZD).
On the US Dollar’s (USD) front, the expectations of the Federal Reserve (Fed) to keep higher interest rates for an extended period, pushing the US Treasury yields higher. This supports the US Dollar (USD), limiting the advance of the NZD/USD pair.
Additionally, hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials have strengthened the Greenback. According to a Reuters report, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins emphasized on Wednesday the importance of a period of moderation in the US economy to achieve the central bank's 2% inflation target.
Moreover, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari stated on Tuesday that the prevailing expectation is for rates to stay unchanged for a considerable period. Although the likelihood of rate hikes is low, it is not completely ruled out.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6008
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|0.6004
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5946
|Daily SMA50
|0.6014
|Daily SMA100
|0.6095
|Daily SMA200
|0.6039
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6015
|Previous Daily Low
|0.598
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6046
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5875
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6079
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5851
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6002
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5993
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5984
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5965
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5949
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6019
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6035
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6054
AUD/USD holds ground after Chinese import data shows rise in April
The AUD/USD continues its losing streak, trading around 0.6580 on Thursday following the Reserve Bank of Australia's less hawkish stance, especially after last week's inflation data exceeded predictions. Nevertheless, the RBA acknowledged that recent progress in controlling inflation has stalled, maintaining its stance of keeping options open.
USD/JPY holds positive ground above 155.50 following the BoJ Summary of Opinions
The USD/JPY pair trades in positive territory for the fourth consecutive day around 155.60 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. However, the fear of further intervention from the Bank of Japan is likely to cap the downside of the Japanese Yen for the time being.
Gold price gains ground, investors await US data, Fedspeak for fresh catalyst
Gold price trades with a positive bias on Thursday amid the absence of top-tier economic data releases at mid-week. However, multiple headwinds, such as the firmer US Dollar and the hawkish comments from the US Federal Reserve are likely to cap the upside of the precious metal in the near term.
President Biden threatens crypto with possible veto of Bitcoin custody among trusted custodians
Joe Biden could veto legislation that would allow regulated financial institutions to custody Bitcoin and crypto. Biden administration’s stance would disrupt US SEC’s work to protect crypto market investors and efforts to safeguard broader financial system.
US inflation data in the market purview
With next week's pivotal US inflation data looming, we're witnessing a stall in stock market momentum and an uptick in US Treasury yields. This shift comes amid murmurs of hawkish sentiment from Fed speak.