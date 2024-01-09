NZD/USD improves to near 0.6260, risk-on sentiment after Fed’s Bostic comments

- NZD/USD continues its winning streak on a risk-on-market mood.
- Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic expects 50 bps rate cuts by the end of 2024.
- Chinese Zhongzhi’s bankruptcy liquidation might have weighed on the New Zealand Dollar.
- Traders await the Kiwi Building Permits on Thursday to gain fresh cues on New Zealand’s economic landscape.
NZD/USD moves on an upward trajectory, extending gains for the third successive session. The NZD/USD pair trades higher near 0.6260 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The pair rebounded from a three-week low at 0.6181 on Friday after mixed economic data from the United States (US).
Additionally, the NZD/USD pair appears to be influenced by comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) members, suggesting potential rate cuts by the end of 2024. These remarks triggered a risk-on sentiment and contributed to downward pressure on the US Dollar (USD), consequently leading to an upward movement in the pair.
Atlanta Fed President Raphael W. Bostic's anticipation of two quarter-point cuts by the end of 2024 reflects a cautious approach, considering the decline in inflation more than initially expected. On the other hand, US Fed Governor Michelle W. Bowman's remarks suggest a watchful stance, stating that the current policy stance seems sufficiently restrictive, but acknowledging the possibility of lowering the Fed's policy rate if inflation moves closer to the 2% target.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) seems to extend its losses, trading near 102.10. The downbeat US Treasury yields weigh on the US Dollar with the 2-year and 10-year yields on US Treasury bonds standing lower at 4.37% and 4.02%, respectively, by the press time.
The news from China regarding the bankruptcy liquidation of Zhongzhi Enterprise Group, a major player in the country's shadow banking sector, might have introduced a barrier to the advancement of the New Zealand Dollar (NZD). With significant liabilities amounting to $64 billion, the financial struggles of Zhongzhi Enterprise Group raise concerns about contagion from the broader property debt crisis into the financial sector.
The focus on New Zealand Building Permits, especially ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data on Thursday, highlights the potential impact on the NZD/USD pair. Additionally, Friday's Chinese Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) figures will likely attract attention, considering the interconnected global economic landscape.
NZD/USD: additional technical levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6264
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|0.6248
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6262
|Daily SMA50
|0.6122
|Daily SMA100
|0.602
|Daily SMA200
|0.6093
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6262
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6212
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6339
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6181
|Previous Monthly High
|0.641
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6084
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6243
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6231
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6219
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6191
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6169
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6269
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6291
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6319
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD turns south toward 0.6700 amid souring sentiment
AUD/USD is retreating toward 0.6700 in the European morning on Tuesday, erasing gains seen following the release of the upbeat Australian Retail Sales data. A modest US Dollar uptick and souring market mood are acting as a headwind for the Aussie pair.
USD/JPY keeps losses below 144.00 after softer Tokyo inflation data
USD/JPY is consolidating losses below 144.00, as the Japanese Yen holds upside traction following the softer Tokyo inflation data. Japan's inflation data reinforced hawkish BoJ expectations and widened the BoJ-Fed policy divergence.
Gold price recovers further from multi-week low, upside potential seems limited
Gold price gains some positive traction during the Asian session on Tuesday and moves away from a near three-week low, around the $2,017-2,016 region touched the previous day. A fall in consumer inflation expectations boosts Fed rate-cut bets and undermines the buck.
Cardano Price Prediction: Despite room for 31% gains, ADA might find it difficult to rally again
Cardano price noted a significant increase followed by a sharp fall towards the end of December. While it was an expected course of action from the altcoin, the present scenario dictates that the bearishness may not have completely waned off even though there is still room for growth for ADA.
Emerging picture: Federal Reserve on the path to normalisation
With growth and inflation remaining subdued, the emerging picture suggests a Federal Reserve that is normalizing and likely to cut rates this year, possibly as soon as March or May if inflation cooperates.