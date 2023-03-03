NZD/USD holds steady above 0.6200 mark amid weaker USD, lacks bullish conviction

- NZD/USD regains some positive traction on Friday amid a modest USD weakness.
- The upbeat Chinese data undermines the safe-haven buck and lends some support.
- Recession fears, hawkish Fed expectations to limit the USD losses and cap the pair.
The NZD/USD pair attracts some buyers near the 0.6200 round-figure mark on Friday and recovers a part of the previous day's retracement slide from a two-week high. The pair maintains its bid tone through the early European session and currently trades near the top end of its daily range, around the 0.6225-0.6230 region, though lacks bullish conviction.
A private survey showed that activity in China's services sector expanded at the fastest pace in six months in February and turns out to be a key factor lending some support to antipodean currencies, including the Kiwi. This, along with a modest US Dollar weakness, lends some support to the NZD/USD pair. That said, the prospects for further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve should limit the downside for the Greenback and keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the major, warranting some caution for aggressive bullish traders.
The markets seem convinced that the US central bank will stick to its hawkish stance for longer in the wake of stubbornly high inflation - as depicted by the US CPI, PPI and the PCE Price Index released recently. Moreover, the incoming positive US macro data, including the Initial Jobless Claims on Thursday, pointed to an economy that remains resilient and should allow the Fed to continue lifting interest rates. Adding to this, a slew of FOMC members this week opened the door for a jumbo 50 bps lift-off at the next policy meeting later this month.
This, in turn, remains supportive of elevated US bond yields. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond rose to its highest level since last November and the rate-sensitive two-year Treasury note shot to levels last seen in July 2007 on Thursday. Furthermore, growing market worries about economic headwinds stemming from rapidly rising borrowing costs favour the USD bulls. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the NZD/USD pair has bottomed out in the near term.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the ISM Services PMI later during the early North American session. Apart from this, a scheduled speech by Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan and the US bond yields will influence the USD price dynamics. Traders will further take cues from the broader risk sentiment to grab short-term opportunities around the NZD/USD pair heading into the weekend.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6229
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|0.6222
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6264
|Daily SMA50
|0.6339
|Daily SMA100
|0.6211
|Daily SMA200
|0.6179
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.627
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6199
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6263
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6151
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6538
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6131
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6226
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6243
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.619
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6159
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6119
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6261
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6301
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6333
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays calm above 1.0600 ahead of US PMI data
EUR/USD has gone into a consolidation phase above 1.0600 following the earlier rebound that was fueled by hawkish ECB commentary. The US Dollar stays on the back foot as investors await the ISM's Services PMI report for February.
GBP/USD clings to recovery gains near 1.2000
GBP/USD continues to fluctuate in positive territory near 1.2000 heading into the American session on Friday. The improving market mood and retreating US T-bond yields weigh on the US Dollar as focus shifts to ISM Services PMI data.
Gold extends rebound toward $1,850 as US yields edge lower
Gold price gathered bullish momentum and advanced toward $1,850 on Friday. Ahead of the ISM Services PMI data from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day near 4%, helping XAU/USD keep its footing.
Why analysts believe Bitcoin is going to zero, will BTC price nosedive?
Crypto analysts note that headwinds are starting to pile up, explaining the recent decline in Bitcoin, Ethereum and cryptocurrency prices.
US February ISM Services PMI Preview: Will it influence Fed rate hike bets? Premium
The US Dollar’s poor performance in the last quarter of 2022 continued into the new year and the US Dollar Index (DXY) registered losses for the fourth straight month in January.