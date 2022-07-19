- NZD/USD holds in positive territory ahead of the RBNZ and Fed.
- The possibility that the RBNZ hikes by 75bps in August cannot be ruled out.
NZD/USD was a significant amount higher on Tuesday reaching its best level since around the 4th July US holidays. The pair rallied from 0.6114 to 0.6240 and traded into the Wall Street close some 1.15% higher.
''Markets trended higher overnight as investors now fear markets may have over-assessed the risk of recession,'' analysts at ANZ bank explained. This led to broad US dollar weakness with Fed speakers in the blackout period ahead of next week’s FOMC meeting and a growing consensus that the Fed may be priced too aggressively in money markets.
The US 10-year yield was up 1.24% to 3.026% turning higher into the final hours of North American trade as the S&P 500 burst into life for a close to 3% day in the green with high beta currencies, such as the kiwi, following in tow.
Meanwhile, it could be a quieter day in Asia with a lack of top-tier events scheduled. Still, if APAC equities take a leaf out of Wall Street, then that should be supportive for the antipodeans.
Meanwhile, the sentiment that surrounds the Reserve Bank of New Zealand that has been elevating the kiwi is here to stay. The Analysts at ANZ Bank who are anticipating a 50 bps hike said the possibility that the RBNZ hikes by 75bps in August cannot be ruled out. ''The second quarter labour market statistics on August 3 will be watched very closely.''
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6223
|Today Daily Change
|0.0069
|Today Daily Change %
|1.12
|Today daily open
|0.6154
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6205
|Daily SMA50
|0.6316
|Daily SMA100
|0.6547
|Daily SMA200
|0.6701
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6201
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6147
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6193
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6061
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6576
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6197
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.618
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6168
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6134
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6113
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.608
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6188
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6221
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6241
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
